Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Expands Retail Network in Southwest Region and Earns 2025 Best Dealerships to Work for in Canada Recognition

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced two milestones that underscore its continued growth and commitment to excellence across its dealership network.

Southwest Regional Expansion

LAD acquired Anaheim Hyundai, Huntington Beach Hyundai, and Garden Grove Hyundai in Orange County. This strategic purchase increases the density of LAD's network and increases the company's import mix in Southern California, bringing in an estimated $440 million in annualized revenue.

"These highly profitable acquisitions increase our brand diversity and bring thousands of new customers into our unique ecosystem. Our new teams and omnichannel platform will deliver a seamless ownership experience and deepen lifetime relationships," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "This accretive investment reflects our strict capital discipline and commitment to our return hurdles and supports our strategy to both return value to shareholders and expand our platform's reach."

These additions bring LAD's total year-to-date expected annualized U.S. revenue acquired to $1.16 billion. This acquisition was financed using existing on-balance sheet capacity and was purchased for less than 10% of revenues.

These stores complement LAD's electrification strategy in California, and Hyundai's innovative and growing EV and hybrid lineup helps meet customer desires across the adoption curve. This growing segment is accelerated by GreenCars, LAD's digital sustainability platform, which helps educate customers on electrified vehicles, while the company's comprehensive ecosystem supports the entire ownership lifecycle. In the third quarter, BEVs represented 10% of LAD's new retail sales, which was slightly higher than the 8% in prior quarters due to the expiration of EV tax credits.

Automotive News 2025 Canada Best Dealerships To Work For Recognition

Additionally, eight of LAD's Canadian dealerships have been named to Automotive News' 2025 Canada Best Dealerships To Work For list, representing 20 percent of all dealerships recognized. The annual program honors the top 40 dealerships in Canada that exemplify exceptional workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

"This achievement reflects the strength of our teams and the culture we've built across our growing Canadian operations," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "Their commitment to teamwork, innovation, and customer care sets the standard for what a great dealership experience should be - both for our employees and customers. We are incredibly proud to see so many of our Canadian dealerships recognized."

The full list of recognized LAD stores include:

Visit lithiacareers.com to learn more about opportunities to join the team and the many benefits that make Lithia & Driveway an exceptional place to work.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Simple, convenient, and transparent experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

Sites

www.lithia.com

www.investors.lithiadriveway.com

www.lithiacareers.com

www.driveway.com

www.greencars.com

www.drivewayfinancecorp.com

Lithia & Driveway on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on X

https://x.com/lithiamotors

https://x.com/DrivewayHQ

https://x.com/GreenCarsHQ

Lithia & Driveway on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lithia-motors/

Lithia & Driveway on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@Lithia_Motors/featured

SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.