Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Expands Footprint in the Mid-Atlantic Region

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) announced today the acquisition of Stohlman Subaru in Sterling, Virginia growing its presence in the strong performing Mid-Atlantic Region.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented Stohlman Subaru team to the Lithia & Driveway family. This acquisition strengthens our presence in the dynamic Mid-Atlantic market and reflects our continued focus on creating seamless experiences across our omnichannel platform. We look forward to creating customer loyalty and continuing to unlock the potential of the LAD platform alongside the Stohlman team," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway President and CEO."

This acquisition adds expected annualized revenue of $80 million and was financed using existing on-balance sheet capacity.

Update on Capital Allocation

Since the end of the third quarter, LAD has also deployed $107 million to repurchase shares at an average price of $372. Under the current share repurchase authorization, approximately $454 million remains available.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is one of the largest global automotive retailers providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Convenient and hassle-free experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, ecommerce platforms, captive finance solutions and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, low-risk, and profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

Sites

www.lithia.com

www.investors.lithiadriveway.com

www.lithiacareers.com

www.driveway.com

www.greencars.com

www.drivewayfinancecorp.com

Lithia & Driveway on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on X

https://x.com/lithiamotors

https://x.com/DrivewayHQ

https://x.com/GreenCarsHQ

Lithia & Driveway on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lithia-motors/

Lithia & Driveway on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@Lithia_Motors/featured

SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.