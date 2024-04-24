Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Reports Record First Quarter Revenue of $8.6 billion, 23% Increase

Announces Dividend of $0.53 per Share for First Quarter

MEDFORD, Ore., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today reported the highest first quarter revenue in company history.

First quarter 2024 revenue increased 23% to $8.6 billion from $7.0 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

First quarter 2024 net income attributable to LAD per diluted share was $5.89, a 29% decrease from $8.30 per diluted share reported in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted first quarter 2024 net income attributable to LAD per diluted share was $6.11, a 28% decrease compared to $8.44 per diluted share in the same period of 2023. Unrealized foreign currency losses negatively impacted earnings per share by $0.15.

First quarter 2024 net income was $165 million, a 28% decrease compared to net income of $230 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted first quarter 2024 net income was $171 million, a 27% decrease compared to adjusted net income of $233 million for the same period of 2023.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2024 first quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.22 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core items, specifically acquisition expenses. The 2023 first quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.14 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core items, including one-time contract buyouts, acquisition expenses, investment loss, and insurance reserves, partially offset by a net gain on the sale of stores.

First Quarter-Over-Quarter Comparisons and First Quarter 2024 Performance Highlights:

Total revenues increased 23%

New vehicle same store units grew by 3.6 %

Total vehicle gross profit per unit of $4,346 , down $1,239

, down GreenCars monthly unique visitors (MUVs) increased by 71%

Driveway Finance Corporation (DFC) originated approximately $493 million in loans

in loans Service, body, and parts revenues increased 24%

Driveway and GreenCars burn-rate has been cut in half

"In the first quarter, our teams responded as the industry continued to normalize inventories and profitability. We are committed to driving improvements across our business," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "Our model is diversified with our adjacencies maturing and on a path to profitability, as we continue to deliver the best experience for our customers. Responding to market conditions, we are rebalancing our capital allocation from acquisitions toward returns to our shareholders, with the long-term target of delivering $2 in EPS per billion in revenues."

Corporate Development

During the first quarter, LAD completed the acquisition of Pendragon PLC's Fleet Management and UK Motor Divisions in the United Kingdom and grew in the North Central region with the purchase of the Carousel Motor Group. Year-to-date, we have acquired over $5.4 billion in annualized revenues.

Balance Sheet Update

LAD ended the first quarter with approximately $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and availability on our revolving lines of credit. In addition, unfinanced real estate could provide additional liquidity of approximately $0.3 billion.

Dividend Payment and Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.53 per share related to first quarter 2024 financial results. The dividend is expected to be paid on May 24, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 10, 2024.

During April 2024, we repurchased approximately 58,000 shares at a weighted average price of $264.42. Under the current share repurchase authorization approximately $451.7 million remains available.

First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation

The first quarter 2024 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting the first quarter 2024 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is one of the largest global automotive retailers providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Simple, convenient, and transparent experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

LAD

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions except per share data)



Three months ended

March 31,

%





Increase



2024

2023

(Decrease) Revenues:











New vehicle retail

$ 4,014.1

$ 3,278.9

22.4 % Used vehicle retail

2,800.8

2,227.5

25.7 Used vehicle wholesale

332.2

356.7

(6.9) Finance and insurance

340.6

318.3

7.0 Service, body and parts

912.8

736.3

24.0 Fleet and other

155.9

56.1

177.9 Total revenues

8,556.4

6,973.8

22.7 % Cost of sales:











New vehicle retail

3,718.8

2,945.1

26.3 Used vehicle retail

2,598.6

2,061.8

26.0 Used vehicle wholesale

352.8

359.5

(1.9) Service, body and parts

410.8

341.9

20.2 Fleet and other

140.2

54.0

159.6 Total cost of sales

7,221.2

5,762.3

25.3 Gross profit

1,335.2

1,211.5

10.2 %













Financing operations loss

(1.7)

(20.8)

(91.8) %













SG&A expense

934.3

764.4

22.2 Depreciation and amortization

57.8

47.3

22.2 Income from operations

341.4

379.0

(9.9) % Floor plan interest expense

(60.7)

(27.7)

119.1 Other interest expense

(63.6)

(39.0)

63.1 Other income (expense), net

3.5

2.0

NM Income before income taxes

220.6

314.3

(29.8) % Income tax expense

(55.6)

(84.7)

(34.4) Income tax rate

25.2 %

26.9 %



Net income

$ 165.0

$ 229.6

(28.1) % Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1.5)

(0.7)

114.3 % Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest

(0.9)

(0.2)

350.0 % Net income attributable to LAD

$ 162.6

$ 228.7

(28.9) %













Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD:











Net income per share

$ 5.89

$ 8.30

(29.0) %













Diluted shares outstanding

27.6

27.5

0.4 % NM - not meaningful













LAD

Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,

%





Increase



2024

2023

(Decrease) Gross margin











New vehicle retail

7.4 %

10.2 %

(280) bps Used vehicle retail

7.2

7.4

(20) Finance and insurance

100.0

100.0

— Service, body and parts

55.0

53.6

140 Gross profit margin

15.6

17.4

(180)













Unit sales











New vehicle retail

85,683

67,796

26.4 % Used vehicle retail

102,436

78,142

31.1













Average selling price











New vehicle retail

$46,848

$48,364

(3.1) % Used vehicle retail

27,342

28,506

(4.1)













Average gross profit per unit











New vehicle retail

$ 3,447

$ 4,924

(30.0) % Used vehicle retail

1,974

2,120

(6.9) Finance and insurance

1,811

2,181

(17.0) Total vehicle(1)

4,346

5,585

(22.2)













Revenue mix











New vehicle retail

46.9 %

47.0 %



Used vehicle retail

32.7

31.9



Used vehicle wholesale

3.9

5.1



Finance and insurance, net

4.0

4.6



Service, body and parts

10.7

10.6



Fleet and other

1.8

0.8

















Gross Profit Mix











New vehicle retail

22.1 %

27.6 %



Used vehicle retail

15.1

13.7



Used vehicle wholesale

(1.5)

(0.2)



Finance and insurance, net

25.5

26.3



Service, body and parts

37.6

32.4



Fleet and other

1.2

0.2









Adjusted

As reported



Three months

ended March 31,

Three months

ended March 31, Other metrics

2024

2023

2024

2023 SG&A as a % of revenue

10.8 %

10.9 %

10.9 %

11.0 % SG&A as a % of gross profit

69.4

62.7

70.0

63.1 Operating profit as a % of revenue

4.1

5.5

4.0

5.4 Operating profit as a % of gross profit

26.1

31.6

25.6

31.3 Pretax margin

2.7

4.6

2.6

4.5 Net profit margin

2.0

3.3

1.9

3.3 (1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and

used retail

LAD

Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,

%





Increase



2024

2023

(Decrease) Revenues











New vehicle retail

$ 3,261.0

$ 3,188.7

2.3 % Used vehicle retail

2,039.6

2,148.0

(5.0) Finance and insurance

297.7

312.7

(4.8) Service, body and parts

740.2

717.5

3.2 Total revenues

6,639.8

6,771.1

(1.9)













Gross profit











New vehicle retail

$ 235.7

$ 323.5

(27.1) % Used vehicle retail

152.6

160.6

(5.0) Finance and insurance

297.7

312.7

(4.8) Service, body and parts

409.7

384.4

6.6 Total gross profit

1,094.8

1,180.3

(7.2)













Gross margin











New vehicle retail

7.2 %

10.1 %

(290) bps Used vehicle retail

7.5

7.5

— Finance and insurance

100.0

100.0

— Service, body and parts

55.4

53.6

180 Gross profit margin

16.5

17.4

(90)













Unit sales











New vehicle retail

68,373

65,980

3.6 % Used vehicle retail

74,710

75,928

(1.6)













Average selling price











New vehicle retail

$ 47,695

$ 48,328

(1.3) % Used vehicle retail

27,300

28,290

(3.5)













Average gross profit per unit











New vehicle retail

$ 3,448

$ 4,903

(29.7) % Used vehicle retail

2,043

2,116

(3.4) Finance and insurance

2,080

2,204

(5.6) Total vehicle(1)

4,760

5,594

(14.9) (1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and

used retail

LAD

Other Highlights (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,



2024 Key Performance by Country

Total Revenue

Total Gross Profit United States

79.0 %

84.5 % United Kingdom

18.2 %

13.0 % Canada

2.8 %

2.5 %



As of

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

2023 Days Supply (1)









New vehicle inventory 60

65

51 Used vehicle inventory 58

64

53 (1) Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels, including in-transit vehicles, and a 30-day historical cost of sales

level.

Selected Financing Operations Financial Information

Three months ended March 31, ($ in millions) 2024

% (1)

2023

% (1) Interest margin:













Interest and fee income $ 77.3

9.0

$ 49.3

8.1 Interest expense (47.8)

(5.6)

(37.5)

(6.2) Total interest margin $ 29.5

3.5

$ 11.8

1.9 Lease income 22.4





4.6



Depreciation and amortization (18.0)





(2.3)



Lease income, net 4.4





2.3



Selling, general and administrative (10.6)





(8.6)



Provision expense (25.0)

(2.9)

(26.3)

(4.3) Financing operations loss $ (1.7)





$ (20.8)



















Total average managed finance receivables $ 3,436.6





$ 2,461.9



















Ending funded managed receivables $ 3,106.3





$ 2,247.9



% of ending managed receivables 88.1 %





84.3 %



(1) Annualized percentage of total average managed finance receivables

LAD

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In millions)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

$ 404.6

$ 941.4 Trade receivables, net

1,249.3

1,123.1 Inventories, net

5,861.9

4,753.9 Other current assets

217.4

136.8 Total current assets

$ 7,733.2

$ 6,955.2









Property and equipment, net

4,502.0

3,981.4 Finance receivables, net

3,412.5

3,242.3 Intangibles

4,619.7

4,332.8 Other non-current assets

1,912.6

1,120.8 Total assets

$ 22,180.0

$ 19,632.5









Floor plan notes payable

4,962.0

3,635.5 Other current liabilities

1,629.5

1,296.7 Total current liabilities

$ 6,591.5

$ 4,932.2









Long-term debt, less current maturities

5,662.4

5,483.7 Non-recourse notes payable, less current maturities

1,803.9

1,671.7 Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue

1,700.6

1,262.0 Total liabilities

$ 15,758.4

$ 13,349.6









Redeemable non-controlling interest and equity

6,421.6

6,282.9 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and equity

$ 22,180.0

$ 19,632.5

LAD

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In millions)



Three months ended March 31, Cash flows from operating activities:

2024

2023 Net income

$ 165.0

$ 229.6 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities

127.0

82.3 Changes in:







Inventories

(183.3)

(56.9) Finance receivables, net

(173.8)

(397.0) Floor plan notes payable, net

327.7

38.9 Other operating activities

29.8

54.1 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

292.4

(49.0) Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(79.6)

(38.9) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,074.4)

(387.4) Proceeds from sales of stores

6.4

22.7 Other investing activities

(118.3)

(10.3) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,265.9)

(413.9) Cash flows from financing activities:







Net borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade

156.1

187.6 Net borrowings non-recourse notes payable

125.9

403.2 Net borrowings (repayments) of other debt and finance lease liabilities

201.8

(42.1) Proceeds from issuance of common stock

5.7

6.1 Repurchase of common stock

(15.0)

(14.4) Dividends paid

(13.8)

(11.5) Other financing activity

(15.7)

(19.0) Net cash provided by financing activities

445.0

509.9 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash

(3.0)

6.2 Change in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

(531.5)

53.2 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period

972.0

271.5 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period

440.5

324.7

LAD

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions)



Three months ended March 31, Net cash provided by operating activities

2024

2023 As reported

$ 292.4

$ (49.0) Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net

156.1

187.6 Adjust: finance receivables activity

173.8

397.0 Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with

acquired new vehicle inventory

(71.7)

(3.7) Adjusted

$ 550.6

$ 531.9

LAD

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In millions, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

As reported

Acquisition

expenses

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 934.3

$ (7.7)

$ 926.6 Operating income 341.4

7.7

349.1











Income before income taxes 220.6

7.7

228.3 Income tax provision (55.6)

(1.6)

(57.2) Net income $ 165.0

$ 6.1

$ 171.1 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1.5)

—

(1.5) Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (0.9)

—

(0.9) Net income attributable to LAD $ 162.6

$ 6.1

$ 168.7











Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD $ 5.89

$ 0.22

$ 6.11 Diluted share count 27.6











Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

As reported

Net disposal

gain on sale

of stores

Investment

loss

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Contract

buyouts

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 764.4

$ 7.2

$ —

$ (0.1)

$ (1.3)

$ (10.1)

$ 760.1 Operating income 379.0

(7.2)

—

0.1

1.3

10.1

383.3 Other income (expense), net 2.0

—

0.5

—

—

—

2.5



























Income before income taxes 314.3

(7.2)

0.5

0.1

1.3

10.1

319.1 Income tax (provision) benefit (84.7)

1.9

—

—

(0.2)

(2.7)

(85.7) Net income $ 229.6

$ (5.3)

$ 0.5

$ 0.1

$ 1.1

$ 7.4

$ 233.4 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests (0.7)

—

—

—

—

—

(0.7) Net income attributable to

redeemable non-controlling interest (0.2)

—

—

—

—

—

(0.2) Net income attributable to LAD $ 228.7

$ (5.3)

$ 0.5

$ 0.1

$ 1.1

$ 7.4

$ 232.5



























Diluted earnings per share

attributable to LAD $ 8.30

$ (0.19)

$ 0.02

$ —

$ 0.04

$ 0.27

$ 8.44 Diluted share count 27.5

























LAD

Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In millions)



Three months ended

March 31,

%





Increase



2024

2023

(Decrease) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA











Net income

$ 165.0

$ 229.6

(28.1) % Flooring interest expense

60.7

27.7

119.1 Other interest expense

63.6

39.0

63.1 Financing operations interest expense

47.8

37.5

27.5 Income tax expense

55.6

84.7

(34.4) Depreciation and amortization

57.8

47.3

22.2 Financing operations depreciation expense

18.0

2.3

682.6 % EBITDA

$ 468.5

$ 468.1

0.1 %













Other adjustments:











Less: flooring interest expense

$ (60.7)

$ (27.7)

119.1 Less: financing operations interest expense

(47.8)

(37.5)

27.5 Less: used vehicle line of credit interest

(6.2)

(1.5)

313.3 Add: acquisition expenses

7.7

1.3

492.3 Less: loss (gain) on divestitures

—

(7.2)

NM Add: investment loss

—

0.5

NM Add: insurance reserves

—

0.1

NM Add: contract buyouts

—

10.1

NM Adjusted EBITDA

$ 361.5

$ 406.2

(11.0) % NM - not meaningful





As of

%



March 31,

Increase Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

2024

2023

(Decrease) Floor plan notes payable: non-trade

$ 2,428.7

$ 1,664.9

45.9 % Floor plan notes payable

2,533.3

999.3

153.5 Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility

912.7

843.6

8.2 Revolving lines of credit

1,610.5

1,012.4

59.1 Warehouse facilities

636.0

875.0

(27.3) Non-recourse notes payable

1,831.5

825.4

121.9 4.625% Senior notes due 2027

400.0

400.0

— 4.375% Senior notes due 2031

550.0

550.0

— 3.875% Senior notes due 2029

800.0

800.0

— Finance leases and other debt

880.6

651.5

35.2 Unamortized debt issuance costs

(30.2)

(30.6)

(1.3) Total debt

$ 12,553.1

$ 8,591.5

46.1 %













Less: Floor plan related debt

$ (5,874.7)

$ (3,507.8)

67.5 % Less: Financing operations related debt

(2,467.5)

(1,700.4)

45.1 Less: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

(264.4)

(184.9)

43.0 Less: Marketable securities

(49.9)

—

— Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities

(31.7)

(5.9)

437.3 Net Debt

$ 3,864.9

$ 3,192.5

21.1 %













TTM Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,721.4

$ 1,875.0

(8.2) %













Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

2.25 x

1.70 x



NM - not meaningful













