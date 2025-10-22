Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue of $9.7 billion, Achieves 11% Increase in Diluted Earnings Per Share, 17% Increase in Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Announces Dividend of $0.55 per Share for Third Quarter

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today reported the highest third quarter revenue in company history, and a 11% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the same period in 2024.

Third quarter 2025 revenue increased 5% to $9.7 billion from $9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

Third quarter 2025 diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $8.61, a 11% increase from $7.73 per share reported in the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $9.50, a 17% increase compared to $8.14 per share in the same period of 2024.

Third quarter 2025 net income was $219 million, a 1.1% decrease compared to net income of $221 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted third quarter 2025 net income was $241 million, a 9% increase compared to adjusted net income of $221 million for the same period of 2024.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2025 third quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.89 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core items, including a net investment loss in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, acquisition expenses, and insurance reserves, partially offset by a net gain on the disposal of stores and tax attributes. The 2024 third quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.41 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core items, including a premium paid for the redemption of the remaining non-controlling interest in Pfaff Automotive, a net investment loss in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, and acquisition expenses, partially offset by a net gain on the disposal of stores and tax attributes.

Key Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Total revenue increased 7.7% on a same store basis, compared to third quarter 2024

Used retail revenue increased 11.8% on a same store basis, compared to third quarter 2024

Aftersales gross profit increased by 9.1% on a same store basis, compared to third quarter 2024

Repurchased 5.1% of outstanding shares i n the quarter, 8.0% of outstanding shares in the first nine months of 2025

Total adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit of 64.8% in North America

"Our third quarter results demonstrate our focus on operational excellence with strong growth in same store sales and earnings per share and solid profitability gains driven by the continued execution of our strategy" said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "Our teams delivered increases in same-store revenue across our business lines, we achieved improved sequential SG&A performance throughout our North American stores, and Driveway Finance Corporation continues to scale profitably. Our disciplined capital allocation was clear as we opportunistically repurchased shares while maintaining a strong balance sheet, positioning us well to continue unlocking the full potential of our omnichannel ecosystem."

For the first nine months of 2025 revenues increased 5% to $28.4 billion, compared to $27.0 billion in 2024.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD for the first nine months of 2025 was $26.42, compared to $21.47 per share in 2024, an increase of 23%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD for the first nine months of 2025 increased 25% to $26.60 from $21.29 in the same period of 2024.

Corporate Development

In September 2025, LAD continued to expand its network in the Southeast region with the acquisition of Palm Beach Acura, West Palm Beach Hyundai, and West Palm Beach Genesis. These additions add $220 million of expected annualized revenue.

As of September 30, 2025, LAD acquired $620 million of expected annualized revenues year-to-date.

Balance Sheet Update

LAD ended the third quarter with approximately $1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and availability on our revolving lines of credit.

Dividend Payment and Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.55 per share related to third quarter 2025 financial results. The dividend is expected to be paid on November 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 7, 2025.

During the third quarter 2025, we repurchased approximately 1,312,000 shares at a weighted average price of $312. To date in 2025, we have repurchased approximately 2,168,000 shares at a weighed average price of $313. Under the current share repurchase authorization approximately $889.3 million remains available.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation

The third quarter 2025 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting the third quarter 2025 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Simple, convenient, and transparent experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

Sites

www.lithia.com

investors.lithiadriveway.com

www.lithiacareers.com

www.driveway.com

www.greencars.com

www.drivewayfinancecorp.com

Lithia & Driveway on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on X

https://x.com/lithiamotors

https://x.com/DrivewayHQ

https://x.com/GreenCarsHQ

Lithia & Driveway on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lithia-motors/

Lithia & Driveway on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@Lithia_Motors/featured

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation, and at times made by our officers and representatives, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "project," "outlook," "target," "may," "will," "would," "should," "seek," "expect," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "likely," "ensure," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," and "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among others, statements regarding:

The profitability of our strategy and growth

Future market conditions, including anticipated car and other sales and gross profit levels and the supply of inventory

Our business strategy and plans, including our achieving our long-term financial targets

The growth, expansion, make-up and success of our network, including our finding accretive acquisitions that meet our target valuations and acquiring additional stores

Annualized revenues from acquired stores or achieving target returns

The growth and performance of our Driveway e-commerce home solution and Driveway Finance Corporation (DFC), their synergies and other impacts on our business and our ability to meet Driveway and DFC-related targets

The impact of sustainable vehicles and other market and regulatory changes on our business, including evolving vehicle distribution models

Our capital allocations and uses and levels of capital expenditures in the future

Expected operating results, such as improved store performance, continued improvement of selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit and any projections

Our anticipated financial condition and liquidity, including from our cash and the future availability of our credit facilities, unfinanced real estate and other financing sources

Our continuing to purchase shares under our share repurchase program

Our compliance with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit facilities and other debt agreements

Our programs and initiatives for team member recruitment, training, and retention

Our strategies and targets for customer retention, growth, market position, operations, financial results and risk management

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this presentation. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation:

Future national and local economic and financial conditions, including as a result of inflation, tariffs, governmental actions, programs and spending, and public health issues

The market for dealerships, including the availability of stores to us for an acceptable price

Changes in customer demand and the electric vehicle landscape and the impact of evolving digital technologies

Changes in our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, OEMs and other suppliers, and vehicle delivery models

Changes in the competitive landscape, including through technology and our ability to deliver new products, services and customer experiences and a portfolio of in-demand and available vehicles

Risks associated with our indebtedness, including available borrowing capacity, interest rates, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms

The adequacy of our cash flows and other conditions which may affect our ability to fund capital expenditures, obtain favorable financing and pay our quarterly dividend at planned levels

Disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, as well as natural events such as severe weather or man-made or other disruptions of our operating systems, facilities or equipment

Government regulations and legislation

The risks set forth throughout "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in "Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures, which may include adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to LAD, adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests, adjusted net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD, adjusted SG&A, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue and gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax (provision) benefit, adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue and gross profit, adjusted pre-tax margin and net profit margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and net debt. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the attached tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

LAD Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions except per share data)

Three months ended September 30,

%

Nine months ended September 30,

%



Increase



Increase

2025

2024

(Decrease)

2025

2024

(Decrease) Revenues:





















New vehicle retail $ 4,630.3

$ 4,430.0

4.5 %

$ 13,508.9

$ 12,847.9

5.1 % Used vehicle retail 3,096.3

2,843.3

8.9

9,110.2

8,630.1

5.6 Used vehicle wholesale 367.0

390.9

(6.1)

1,081.1

1,018.1

6.2 Finance and insurance 378.6

360.4

5.0

1,116.8

1,061.9

5.2 Aftersales 1,037.1

1,012.8

2.4

3,039.6

2,876.3

5.7 Fleet and other 166.5

183.6

(9.3)

580.5

580.4

— Total revenues 9,675.8

9,221.0

4.9 %

28,437.1

27,014.7

5.3 % Cost of sales:





















New vehicle retail 4,353.6

4,123.6

5.6

12,655.3

11,925.4

6.1 Used vehicle retail 2,902.9

2,654.4

9.4

8,518.6

8,062.9

5.7 Used vehicle wholesale 371.5

393.0

(5.5)

1,090.6

1,020.7

6.8 Aftersales 432.6

453.0

(4.5)

1,283.3

1,285.1

(0.1) Fleet and other 149.2

166.6

(10.4)

527.8

531.1

(0.6) Total cost of sales 8,209.8

7,790.6

5.4

24,075.6

22,825.2

5.5 Gross profit 1,466.0

1,430.4

2.5 %

4,361.5

4,189.5

4.1 %























Finance operations income (loss) 19.1

(1.4)

NM

51.7

4.1

1,161.0 %























SG&A expense 998.0

943.6

5.8

2,965.3

2,853.0

3.9 Depreciation and amortization 65.5

63.5

3.1

194.6

183.6

6.0 Income from operations 421.6

421.9

(0.1) %

1,253.3

1,157.0

8.3 % Floor plan interest expense (57.8)

(76.6)

(24.5)

(169.8)

(214.0)

(20.7) Other interest expense (68.3)

(64.5)

5.9

(200.5)

(189.3)

5.9 Other (expense) income (13.3)

5.1

(360.8)

35.9

35.4

1.4 Income before income taxes 282.2

285.9

(1.3) %

918.9

789.1

16.4 % Income tax expense (63.6)

(64.8)

(1.9)

(230.9)

(186.5)

23.8 Income tax rate 22.5 %

22.7 %





25.1 %

23.6 %



Net income $ 218.6

$ 221.1

(1.1) %

$ 688.0

$ 602.6

14.2 % Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests (1.5)

(1.2)

25.0 %

(5.3)

(3.8)

39.5 % Net income attributable to redeemable non-

controlling interest —

(12.6)

(100.0) %

—

(14.8)

(100.0) % Net income attributable to LAD $ 217.1

$ 207.3

4.7 %

$ 682.7

$ 584.0

16.9 %























Diluted earnings per share attributable

to LAD:





















Net income per share $ 8.61

$ 7.73

11.4 %

$ 26.42

$ 21.47

23.1 %























Diluted shares outstanding 25.2

26.8

(6.0) %

25.8

27.2

(5.1) % NM - not meaningful

LAD Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

%



Nine months ended September 30,

%





Increase





Increase



2025

2024

(Decrease)



2025

2024

(Decrease)

Gross margin

























New vehicle retail 6.0 %

6.9 %

(90) bps

6.3 %

7.2 %

(90) bps Used vehicle retail 6.2

6.6

(40)



6.5

6.6

(10)

Finance and insurance 100.0

100.0

—



100.0

100.0

—

Aftersales 58.3

55.3

300



57.8

55.3

250

Gross profit margin 15.2

15.5

(30)



15.3

15.5

(20)





























Unit sales

























New vehicle retail 96,639

94,964

1.8 %



282,773

273,154

3.5 %

Used vehicle retail 109,097

104,898

4.0



325,476

316,583

2.8





























Average selling price

























New vehicle retail $ 47,913

$ 46,649

2.7 %



$ 47,773

$ 47,035

1.6 %

Used vehicle retail 28,381

27,105

4.7



27,990

27,260

2.7





























Average gross profit per unit

























New vehicle retail $ 2,864

$ 3,226

(11.2) %



$ 3,019

$ 3,377

(10.6) %

Used vehicle retail 1,773

1,801

(1.6)



1,818

1,792

1.5

Finance and insurance 1,840

1,803

2.1



1,836

1,801

1.9

Total vehicle(1) 4,104

4,271

(3.9)



4,196

4,322

(2.9)





























Revenue mix

























New vehicle retail 47.9 %

48.0 %







47.5 %

47.6 %





Used vehicle retail 32.0

30.8







32.0

31.9





Used vehicle wholesale 3.8

4.2







3.8

3.8





Finance and insurance, net 3.9

3.9







3.9

3.9





Aftersales 10.7

11.0







10.7

10.6





Fleet and other 1.7

2.1







2.1

2.2

































Gross Profit Mix

























New vehicle retail 18.9 %

21.4 %







19.6 %

22.0 %





Used vehicle retail 13.2

13.2







13.6

13.5





Used vehicle wholesale (0.3)

(0.1)







(0.2)

(0.1)





Finance and insurance, net 25.8

25.2







25.6

25.3





Aftersales 41.2

39.1







40.2

38.1





Fleet and other 1.2

1.2







1.2

1.2









Adjusted

As reported

Adjusted

As reported

Three months

ended September

30,

Three months

ended September

30,

Nine months

ended September

30,

Nine months

ended September

30, Other metrics 2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 SG&A as a % of revenue 10.3 %

10.2 %

10.3 %

10.2 %

10.4 %

10.5 %

10.4 %

10.6 % SG&A as a % of gross profit 67.9

66.0

68.1

66.0

67.9

67.7

68.0

68.1 Operating profit as a % of revenue 4.4

4.6

4.4

4.6

4.4

4.3

4.4

4.3 Operating profit as a % of gross profit 29.0

29.5

28.8

29.5

28.8

28.0

28.7

27.6 Pretax margin 3.2

3.1

2.9

3.1

3.2

2.9

3.2

2.9 Net profit margin 2.5

2.4

2.3

2.4

2.4

2.2

2.4

2.2 (1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

LAD Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,

%

Nine months ended

September 30,

%



Increase



Increase

2025

2024

(Decrease)

2025

2024

(Decrease) Revenues





















New vehicle retail $ 4,521.3

$ 4,284.6

5.5 %

$ 12,942.5

$ 12,400.3

4.4 % Used vehicle retail 3,024.4

2,705.6

11.8

8,621.0

8,156.4

5.7 Finance and insurance 371.5

351.6

5.7

1,076.8

1,031.4

4.4 Aftersales 1,009.9

971.9

3.9

2,892.8

2,758.7

4.9 Total revenues 9,453.4

8,781.1

7.7

27,100.8

25,869.8

4.8























Gross profit





















New vehicle retail $ 270.9

$ 296.4

(8.6) %

$ 819.2

$ 889.5

(7.9) % Used vehicle retail 188.4

186.2

1.2

568.7

559.1

1.7 Finance and insurance 371.5

351.6

5.7

1,076.8

1,031.4

4.4 Aftersales 589.9

540.9

9.1

1,680.3

1,534.6

9.5 Total gross profit 1,433.5

1,389.1

3.2

4,185.6

4,059.7

3.1























Gross margin





















New vehicle retail 6.0 %

6.9 %

(90)bps

6.3 %

7.2 %

(90)bps Used vehicle retail 6.2

6.9

(70)

6.6

6.9

(30) Finance and insurance 100.0

100.0

—

100.0

100.0

— Aftersales 58.4

55.6

280

58.1

55.6

250 Gross profit margin 15.2

15.8

(60)

15.4

15.7

(30)























Unit sales





















New vehicle retail 94,480

92,204

2.5 %

271,512

264,685

2.6 % Used vehicle retail 106,637

100,280

6.3

308,333

298,661

3.2























Average selling price





















New vehicle retail $ 47,855

$ 46,469

3.0 %

$ 47,668

$ 46,849

1.7 % Used vehicle retail 28,362

26,981

5.1

27,960

27,310

2.4























Average gross profit per unit





















New vehicle retail $ 2,867

$ 3,215

(10.8) %

$ 3,017

$ 3,361

(10.2) % Used vehicle retail 1,767

1,857

(4.8)

1,844

1,872

(1.5) Finance and insurance 1,847

1,827

1.1

1,857

1,831

1.4 Total vehicle(1) 4,109

4,325

(5.0)

4,235

4,400

(3.8) (1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

LAD Other Highlights (Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2025 Key Performance by Country Total Revenue

Total Gross Profit

Total Revenue

Total Gross Profit United States 79.4 %

83.1 %

78.2 %

83.2 % United Kingdom 17.7 %

14.4 %

18.7 %

14.2 % Canada 2.9 %

2.5 %

3.1 %

2.6 %



As of

September 30,

December 31,

September 30, Days' Supply (1) 2025

2024

2024 New vehicle inventory 52

59

53 Used vehicle inventory 46

53

46 (1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated using on-ground inventory unit levels and a 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Selected Financing Operations Financial Information

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, ($ in millions) 2025

% (1)

2024

% (1)

2025

% (1)

2024

% (1) Interest and fee income $ 104.9

9.2

$ 88.8

9.2

$ 298.0

9.2

$ 249.9

9.2 Interest expense (52.1)

(4.6)

(51.2)

(5.3)

(150.0)

(4.6)

(146.0)

(5.4) Total interest margin $ 52.8

4.6

$ 37.6

3.9

$ 148.0

4.6

$ 103.9

3.8 Lease income 23.4





25.6





67.7





61.2



Lease costs (18.6)





(21.6)





(54.0)





(51.0)



Lease income, net 4.8





4.0





13.7





10.2



Provision expense (25.8)

(2.3)

(31.8)

(3.3)

(72.5)

(2.2)

(77.0)

(2.8) Other financing operations expenses (12.7)

(1.1)

(11.2)

(1.2)

(37.5)

(1.2)

(33.0)

(1.2) Finance operations income (loss) $ 19.1





$ (1.4)





$ 51.7





$ 4.1



































Total average managed finance receivables $ 4,541.8





$ 3,813.0





$ 4,316.3





$ 3,617.5



(1) Annualized percentage of total average managed finance receivables

LAD Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions)

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents $ 417.1

$ 402.2 Trade receivables, net 1,212.8

1,237.0 Inventories, net 5,941.7

5,911.7 Other current assets 354.3

223.0 Total current assets $ 7,925.9

$ 7,773.9







Property and equipment, net 4,784.0

4,629.9 Finance receivables, net 4,544.9

3,868.2 Intangibles 5,211.9

4,665.8 Other non-current assets 2,052.4

2,184.8 Total assets $ 24,519.1

$ 23,122.6







Floor plan notes payable 4,868.9

4,903.1 Other current liabilities 1,657.1

1,648.0 Total current liabilities $ 6,526.0

$ 6,551.1







Long-term debt, less current maturities 6,965.8

6,119.3 Non-recourse notes payable, less current maturities 2,195.9

2,051.2 Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue 2,037.8

1,726.9 Total liabilities $ 17,725.5

$ 16,448.5







Equity 6,793.6

6,674.1 Total liabilities and equity $ 24,519.1

$ 23,122.6

LAD Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)

Nine months ended September 30, Cash flows from operating activities: 2025

2024 Net income $ 688.0

$ 602.6 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities 428.5

397.2 Changes in:





Inventories 44.8

(324.3) Finance receivables (671.3)

(524.2) Floor plan notes payable (151.0)

325.0 Other operating activities (106.0)

(113.0) Net cash provided by operating activities 233.0

363.3 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (257.7)

(271.9) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (417.6)

(1,247.0) Proceeds from sales of stores 178.1

21.9 Other investing activities 17.8

(323.8) Net cash used in investing activities (479.4)

(1,820.8) Cash flows from financing activities:





Net borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade 73.3

280.1 Net borrowings on non-recourse notes payable 136.3

77.4 Net borrowings on other debt and finance lease liabilities 827.7

900.7 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 21.0

21.2 Repurchase of common stock (662.3)

(273.2) Dividends paid (42.1)

(42.4) Other financing activity (89.4)

(83.6) Net cash provided by financing activities 264.5

880.2 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash 4.7

3.9 Change in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents 22.8

(573.4) Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period 445.8

972.0 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period 468.6

398.6

LAD Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited) (In millions)

Nine months ended September 30, Net cash provided by operating activities 2025

2024 As reported $ 233.0

$ 363.3 Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net 73.3

280.1 Adjust: finance receivables activity 671.3

524.2 Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with

acquired new vehicle inventory (62.9)

(105.5) Adjusted $ 914.7

$ 1,062.1

LAD Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

As reported

Net gain on

disposal of

stores

Investment

loss(1)

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Tax attribute

Adjusted Selling, general and

administrative $ 998.0

$ 15.4

$ —

$ (2.5)

$ (15.9)

$ —

$ 995.0 Operating income 421.6

(15.4)

—

2.5

15.9

—

424.6 Other income (expense), net (13.3)

—

22.7

—

—

—

9.4



























Income before income taxes 282.2

(15.4)

22.7

2.5

15.9

—

307.9 Income tax (provision) benefit (63.6)

7.2

(6.0)

(0.5)

(0.6)

(3.5)

(67.0) Net income $ 218.6

$ (8.2)

$ 16.7

$ 2.0

$ 15.3

$ (3.5)

$ 240.9 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests (1.5)

—

—

—

—

—

(1.5) Net income attributable to LAD $ 217.1

$ (8.2)

$ 16.7

$ 2.0

$ 15.3

$ (3.5)

$ 239.4



























Diluted earnings per share

attributable to LAD $ 8.61

$ (0.32)

$ 0.66

$ 0.08

$ 0.61

$ (0.14)

$ 9.50 Diluted share count 25.2



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

As reported

Net gain on

disposal of

stores

Investment

loss(1)

Acquisition

expenses

Premium on

redeemable

NCI buyout

Tax attribute

Adjusted Selling, general and

administrative $ 943.6

$ 0.3

$ —

$ (0.2)

$ —

$ —

$ 943.7 Operating income 421.9

(0.3)

—

0.2

—

—

421.8 Other income (expense), net 5.1

—

0.4

—

—

—

5.5



























Income before income taxes 285.9

(0.3)

0.4

0.2

—

—

286.2 Income tax (provision) benefit (64.8)

0.1

(0.4)

(0.1)

—

(0.5)

(65.7) Net income $ 221.1

$ (0.2)

$ —

$ 0.1

$ —

$ (0.5)

$ 220.5 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests $ (1.2)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (1.2) Net income attributable to

redeemable non-controlling interest $ (12.6)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 11.6

$ —

$ (1.0) Net income attributable to LAD $ 207.3

$ (0.2)

$ —

$ 0.1

$ 11.6

$ (0.5)

$ 218.3



























Diluted earnings per share

attributable to LAD $ 7.73

$ (0.01)

$ —

$ —

$ 0.43

$ (0.01)

$ 8.14 Diluted share count 26.8

























LAD Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except for per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

As reported

Net gain on

disposal of

stores

Investment

gain(1)

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Tax attribute

Adjusted Selling, general and

administrative $ 2,965.3

$ 17.7

$ —

$ (5.4)

$ (16.1)

$ —

$ 2,961.5 Operating income 1,253.3

(17.7)

—

5.4

16.1

—

1,257.1 Other income (expense), net 35.9

—

(4.1)

—

—

—

31.8



























Income before income taxes 918.9

(17.7)

(4.1)

5.4

16.1

—

918.6 Income tax (provision) benefit (230.9)

11.6

1.0

(1.4)

(0.6)

(5.7)

(226.0) Net income $ 688.0

$ (6.1)

$ (3.1)

$ 4.0

$ 15.5

$ (5.7)

$ 692.6 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests (5.3)

—

—

—

—

—

(5.3) Net income attributable to LAD $ 682.7

$ (6.1)

$ (3.1)

$ 4.0

$ 15.5

$ (5.7)

$ 687.3



























Diluted earnings per share

attributable to LAD $ 26.42

$ (0.24)

$ (0.12)

$ 0.16

$ 0.60

$ (0.22)

$ 26.60 Diluted share count 25.8



























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

As reported

Net gain on

disposal of

stores

Investment

gain(1)

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Premium on

redeemable

NCI buyout

Tax attribute

Adjusted Selling, general

and administrative $ 2,853.0

$ 0.3

$ —

$ (6.0)

$ (9.7)

$ —

$ —

$ 2,837.6 Operating income 1,157.0

(0.3)

—

6.0

9.7

—

—

1,172.4 Other income

(expense), net 35.4

—

(29.1)

—

—

—

—

6.3































Income before

income taxes 789.1

(0.3)

(29.1)

6.0

9.7

—

—

775.4 Income tax

(provision) benefit (186.5)

0.1

7.1

(1.5)

(0.5)

—

(8.0)

(189.3) Net income $ 602.6

$ (0.2)

$ (22.0)

$ 4.5

$ 9.2

$ —

$ (8.0)

$ 586.1 Net income

attributable to non-

controlling

interests (3.8)

—

—

—

—

—

—

(3.8) Net income

attributable to

redeemable non-

controlling interest (14.8)

—

—

—

—

11.6

—

(3.2) Net income

attributable to LAD $ 584.0

$ (0.2)

$ (22.0)

$ 4.5

$ 9.2

$ 11.6

$ (8.0)

$ 579.1































Diluted earnings

per share

attributable to LAD $ 21.47

$ (0.01)

$ (0.81)

$ 0.17

$ 0.34

$ 0.43

$ (0.30)

$ 21.29 Diluted share count 27.2





























LAD Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In millions)

Three months ended

September 30,

%

Nine months ended

September 30,

%



Increase



Increase

2025

2024

(Decrease)

2025

2024

(Decrease) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





















Net income $ 218.6

$ 221.1

(1.1) %

$ 688.0

$ 602.6

14.2 % Flooring interest expense 57.8

76.6

(24.5)

169.8

214.0

(20.7) Other interest expense 68.3

64.5

5.9

200.5

189.3

5.9 Financing operations interest expense 52.1

51.2

1.8

150.0

146.0

2.7 Income tax expense 63.6

64.8

(1.9)

230.9

186.5

23.8 Depreciation and amortization 65.5

63.5

3.1

194.6

183.6

6.0 EBITDA $ 525.9

$ 541.7

(2.9) %

$ 1,633.8

$ 1,522.0

7.3 %























Other adjustments:





















Less: flooring interest expense $ (57.8)

$ (76.6)

(24.5)

$ (169.8)

$ (214.0)

(20.7) Less: financing operations interest expense (52.1)

(51.2)

1.8

(150.0)

(146.0)

2.7 Less: used vehicle line of credit interest (3.7)

(7.4)

(50.0)

(11.2)

(19.5)

(42.6) Add: acquisition expenses 15.9

0.2

7,850.0

16.1

9.7

66.0 Add: loss (gain) on disposal of stores (15.4)

(0.3)

NM

(17.7)

(0.3)

NM Add: investment loss (gain)(1) 22.7

0.4

5,575.0

(4.1)

(29.1)

85.9 Add: insurance reserves 2.5

—

NM

5.4

6.0

NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 438.0

$ 406.8

7.7 %

$ 1,302.5

$ 1,128.8

15.4 % NM - not meaningful (1) Investment losses (gains) retrospectively included in adjusted non-GAAP financial measures presented



As of %

September 30, Increase Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2025

2024 (Decrease) Floor plan notes payable $ 4,868.9

$ 5,119.6 (4.9) % Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility 1,020.8

925.7 10.3 Revolving lines of credit 1,310.6

1,848.2 (29.1) Warehouse facilities 1,252.0

1,035.0 21.0 Non-recourse notes payable 2,245.7

1,783.1 25.9 4.625% Senior notes due 2027 400.0

400.0 — 4.375% Senior notes due 2031 550.0

550.0 — 3.875% Senior notes due 2029 800.0

800.0 — 5.500% Senior notes due 2030 600.0

— — Finance leases and other debt 1,117.3

980.5 14.0 Unamortized debt issuance costs (26.8)

(26.4) 1.5 Total debt $ 14,138.5

$ 13,415.7 5.4 %









Less: Floor plan related debt $ (5,889.7)

$ (6,045.3) (2.6) % Less: Financing operations related debt (3,497.7)

(2,818.1) 24.1 Less: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (206.5)

(209.8) (1.6) Less: Marketable securities (54.9)

(53.9) 1.9 Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities (18.8)

(9.8) 91.8 Net Debt $ 4,470.9

$ 4,278.8 4.5 %









TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,701.9

$ 1,524.3 11.7 %









Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2.63 x

2.81 x

NM - not meaningful

SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.