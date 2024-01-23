LITHIA & DRIVEWAY NAMES ADAM CHAMBERLAIN CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD), one of the largest global automotive retailers, has promoted Adam Chamberlain to Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

With the foundational elements of the LAD Strategy now in place, Chamberlain's expanded role will involve innovating the customer experience across our extensive network, including the Driveway experience, Greencars.com, and other emerging adjacencies. Chamberlain will also continue to support store operations in the U.S. Eastern region as Regional President. 

Adam Chamberlain, Lithia & Driveway, CCO
"Adam's multi-decade career creating amazing customer experiences is perfectly suited to develop and expand the Lithia & Driveway ecosystem," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO of Lithia & Driveway. "Alongside his growing operational responsibilities, all channels and adjacencies can be unified to create the broader and more differentiated ownership lifecycle ecosystem envisioned." 

"Since joining us in 2022, Adam has demonstrated the leadership and expertise to boost store performance with exceptional customer service. With his proven track record, we are extremely excited to have him take on this executive role focused on simplifying the customer experience," said Chris Holzshu, Chief Operations Officer of Lithia & Driveway. "Adam will hone his operational acumen on meeting consumers wherever, whenever, and however they desire." 

Prior to Lithia & Driveway, the Atlanta-based automotive executive held the role of President at Aston Martin NA after spending over five years as Vice President of Sales and Products for Mercedes Benz USA, where he excelled in leading diverse teams to deliver great customer-oriented business results. 

"I'm truly honored to be part of such a great team at such an exciting time in Lithia's evolution," said Chamberlain. "I look forward to the opportunity to continue leveraging our size and scale to put the consumer front and center of our strategy to take customer-centricity and operational performance to the next level." 

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD) 
Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is one of the largest global automotive retailers providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Convenient and hassle-free experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire. 

