Lithia Motors Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; BankUnited & Trupanion to Join S&P SmallCap 600
Aug 25, 2020, 18:19 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, September 1:
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will replace LogMeIn Inc. (NASD:LOGM) in the S&P MidCap 400, and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will replace Lithia Motors in the S&P SmallCap 600. Francisco Partners and Elliott Management Corp. are acquiring LogMeIn in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
- Trupanion Inc. (NASD:TRUP) will replace Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE American:REI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Ring Energy is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
September 1, 2020
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Lithia Motors
LAD
Consumer Discretionary
September 1, 2020
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
LogMeIn
LOGM
Information Technology
September 1, 2020
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
BankUnited
BKU
Financials
September 1, 2020
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Lithia Motors
LAD
Consumer Discretionary
September 1, 2020
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Trupanion
TRUP
Financials
September 1, 2020
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Ring Energy
REI
Energy
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
