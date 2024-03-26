Lithium-ion Battery Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - CATL, BYD, Duracell and EnerSys Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lithium-ion battery market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for energy storage solutions in various sectors. Lithium-ion batteries have emerged as the preferred choice for portable electronic devices, electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy storage applications. This market report provides an in-depth analysis of the lithium-ion battery market, focusing on market share, key players, and emerging trends.



The future of the global lithium-ion battery market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, transportation, industrial, and other markets. The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to reach an estimated $340.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rapid growth in electric vehicle production, rising demand for Li-ion batteries in industrial and power storage applications, and decreasing price of Lithium-ion batteries.



The lithium-ion battery market has witnessed substantial growth. The rising adoption of EVs, coupled with the growing need for clean energy storage, has been the primary driver for the market's expansion. Lithium-ion batteries offer higher energy density, longer cycle life, and faster charging capabilities compared to traditional battery technologies, making them highly attractive to various industries.



Emerging Trends in the Lithium-ion Battery Market



As the world transitions towards renewable energy sources, the need for efficient energy storage solutions becomes critical. Lithium-ion batteries are poised to play a vital role in this transition, enabling the integration of intermittent renewable energy sources and enhancing grid stability. Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on improving the performance and safety of lithium-ion batteries. Innovations such as solid-state batteries, silicon anodes, and longer-lasting cathodes are expected to drive the market's growth in the coming years.



The rising adoption of electric vehicles worldwide is a major catalyst for the lithium-ion battery market. Governments and industry players are investing heavily in charging infrastructure development to support the growing EV fleet, further boosting the demand for lithium-ion batteries.



Emerging technology trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of lithium air batteries, usage of silicon alloy anodes in lithium-ion batteries, and new generation lithium-ion batteries with new families of disruptive active materials.

Lithium-ion Battery Market Insight

Transportation is forecast to remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to due to increasing production of electric vehicles globally

NMC lithium-ion battery technology will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent electrochemical performance and low resistance.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles and rise in sales of electronic products in the region.

Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers



The market for lithium-ion batteries is dominated by a few key players, which together hold a significant market share. Companies such as CATL, BYD., Duracell, EnerSys have established their dominance in the market. These players have invested heavily in research and development to enhance battery performance, reduce costs, and increase production capacity. Additionally, partnerships and collaborations with automotive manufacturers and energy storage companies have further strengthened their market position.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies lithium-ion battery companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the lithium-ion battery companies profiled in this report include:

CATL

BYD

Duracell

EnerSys

GS Yuasa

Johnson Controls

LG Chem

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

Toshiba

Key Report Features:

Market Size Estimates: Lithium-ion battery market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application and technology

Regional Analysis: Lithium-ion battery market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, technology, and regions for the lithium-ion battery market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the lithium-ion battery market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



Lithium-ion Battery Market by Segment



The lithium-ion battery market can be segmented based on application and end-use industry. By application, the market can be divided into automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and energy storage. The study includes a forecast for the global lithium-ion battery market by application, technology, and region as follows:



Lithium-ion Battery Market by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Industrial

Others

Lithium-ion Battery Market by Technology:

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO) and Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0p5wm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets