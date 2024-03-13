Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market size is set to grow by USD 21.66 bn from 2024-2028, decline in lithium-ion battery cost boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lithium iron phosphate battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.66 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 16.54% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2023, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 54%. The APAC region is a leading market for Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries due to its high concentration of vendors and EV OEMs. With governments pushing for EV adoption, regional opportunities for LFP batteries are significant. In the broader battery landscape, LFP batteries compete with technologies like wearables' lithium-ion batteries, VR & AR's Lithium-air and Flow batteries, and Automotive segment's Solid-state, Sodium nickel chloride batteries. For industry insights, access competitive benchmarking, historical data & forecasts, company revenue shares, and application insights. Latest trends & dynamics include advancements in LFP battery technology and increasing demand from the automotive sector. End-use insights span industries like telecommunications, renewable energy, and transportation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2024-2028

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.54% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 21.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.39 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acumentrics Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., Cegasa Energia SLU, China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd., DNK POWER Co. Ltd., K2 Energy Solution Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Power Sonic Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Ultralife Corp., Victron Energy BV, WAAREE ESS, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp., Gotion Inc., HARDING ENERGY INC., Innophos Holdings Inc., and Karacus Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Driving Factors of the market:

The Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery market has experienced significant growth, particularly in the power and industrial segments. This is driven by the increasing adoption of LFP batteries in EV manufacturing by global players like Daimler, Hyundai, and Kia. Government policies promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and the development of EV charging infrastructure have further boosted demand. Despite safety concerns and disposal challenges for lithium-based batteries, including hazardous waste and ignitability, LFP batteries offer advantages such as longer cycle life and safety compared to lead-acid and nickel-metal hydride batteries. In industrial automation, LFP batteries are increasingly used due to their power density and reliability.

Challenges impact the market

The Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery market is experiencing significant growth due to the global push towards electric vehicles (EVs) in the transportation sector. In the power segment, LFP batteries are utilized for grid energy storage. In the industrial segment, LFP batteries are employed in industrial automation and robotics. EV manufacturers, including Daimler, Hyundai, and Kia, are major consumers of LFP batteries. Government policies, such as bans on diesel and petrol vehicle sales in France, the UK, and the Netherlands by 2030, 2040, and 2030, respectively, are driving the demand for EVs and, consequently, LFP batteries. However, safety issues, disposal of spent lithium-based batteries, and hazardous waste, including ignitability, are concerns that need to be addressed by global players in the LFP battery market. EV charging infrastructure development is also crucial to the market's growth.

Market Segmentation by Application

The Electrical Vehicles (EV) market, particularly in the automotive sector, experiences significant growth due to the adoption of energy storage systems using Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries. These batteries offer advantages such as high efficiency, long cycle life, and reliability, making them suitable for various applications. LFP batteries operate effectively in Low (below 12V), Medium (12-36V), and High (above 36V) voltage segments. Beyond automotive, LFP batteries are utilized in Oil & gas, Medical, Telecom, Solar energy storage, and High power segments of Power, Industrial, and Consumer electronics industries. The uptake of LFP batteries is driven by environmental concerns and the need for reliable, high-performance energy storage solutions.

Market overview

The Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery market refers to the production and sale of small batteries, specifically those using lithium iron phosphate as the cathode material. These batteries offer advantages such as high-speed charging and discharging, making them suitable for various applications. In contrast to lead-acid batteries, they provide enhanced safety features and thermal stability. Government regulations and the push for decarbonization drive the demand for sustainable energy sources like solar and wind. Utility energy storage projects increasingly rely on these batteries due to their declining costs and medium segment voltage capabilities. Safety and thermal stability are crucial factors in the selection process for these applications. Conventional power generation and renewable energy generation both benefit from the use of lithium iron phosphate batteries in their energy storage systems.

