Lithium Market size to grow by 1,066.47 thousand t from 2022 to 2027: Surge in demand from diversified applications to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lithium market size is estimated to increase by 1066.47 thousand t from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 25%. The surge in demand from diversified applications to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the iThe surge in demand from diversified applications. Furthermore, lithium compounds are added in the production of enamels and glazes reducing thermal expansion and increasing strength. Moreover, lithium is used in the formulation of industrial grease due to its heat resistance and friction. Hence, such factors drive the market growth for lithium during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape - The global lithium market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer lithium in the market are Albemarle Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Critical Elements Lithium Corp., Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., IGO Ltd., Lithium Americas Corp., Lithium Australia Ltd., Livent Corp., MGX Minerals Inc., Mineral Resources Ltd., Nemaska Lithium Inc., Neometals Ltd., Orocobre Ltd., Perseus Mining Ltd., Pilbara Minerals Ltd., Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V., Sayona Mining Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tianqi Lithium Corp., and Shanghai Oujin Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Albemarle Corp. - The company offers lithium solutions such as lithium ion batteries.

The company offers lithium solutions such as lithium ion batteries. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. - The company offers lithium solutions such as lubricants, chemicals.

The company offers lithium solutions such as lubricants, chemicals. Critical Elements Lithium Corp. - The company offers lithium solutions such as ROSE LITHIUM TANTALUM.

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (batteries, ceramics and glass, grease, polymer, and others), product (carbonate, hydroxide, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the batteries segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries offer high-energy density with low weight and size. These batteries experience demand from the EVs, consumer electronics, and power grid storage sectors is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, government regulations and subsidies for EVs are expected to augment market growth. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By geography, the global lithium market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global lithium market.

APAC is estimated to account for 70% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the increased demand for lithium from the automobile, construction, and industrial sectors and the rise in demand for EVs from countries such as China , Japan , India , and Indonesia . Furthermore, the Chinese government foresees that the use of EVs is one of the most effective ways to reduce pollution in cities such as Beijing and Shanghai . Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

The surge in demand from diversified applications notably drives the lithium market during the forecast period.

The market growth is due to factors such as the increasing demand for lithium from applications such as glass and ceramics, lubricants, and power grid storage.

Furthermore, the addition of lithium compounds in the production of enamels and glazes reduces thermal expansion and increases strength.

Hence, the extensive use of lithium in diverse applications is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

A rise in preference for renewable energy is an emerging trend in the market during the forecast period.

Owing to the growing popularity of renewable energy around the world, there has been a steady increase in the installation of renewable energy sources.

Moreover, the increasing installation of hybrid wind turbines (using lithium-ion batteries) and solar panels (using lithium-ion batteries to store solar energy) for renewable energy generation has increased the demand for lithium-ion batteries.

This results in the use of lithium in battery storage solutions used in the renewable energy industry is expected to accelerate the growth of the market.

Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The lack of recharging infrastructure challenges the growth of the lithium market during the forecast period.

In contrast to conventional motor vehicles, electric vehicles do not offer the advantage of standardized charging options.

For example, in India , Mahindra is unable to increase the sales of Reva due to the lack of charging infrastructure in cities.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lithium market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the lithium market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the lithium market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lithium market vendors

The lithium carbonate market size is expected to increase by 811.16 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 23.24%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers lithium carbonate market segmentation by application (batteries, ceramics and glass, cement and aluminum, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW). The high demand from developing countries is notably driving the lithium carbonate market growth.

The laminate lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.63% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 15,870.75 million. This laminate lithium-ion battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (licoo2 battery, lifepo4 battery, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt and others), application (consumer electronics, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Rising demand for high-performance batteries is a major driving factor for the growth of the laminate lithium-ion battery market during the forecast period.

Lithium Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25% Market growth 2023-2027 1,066.47 thousand t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Albemarle Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Critical Elements Lithium Corp., Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., IGO Ltd., Lithium Americas Corp., Lithium Australia Ltd., Livent Corp., MGX Minerals Inc., Mineral Resources Ltd., Nemaska Lithium Inc., Neometals Ltd., Orocobre Ltd., Perseus Mining Ltd., Pilbara Minerals Ltd., Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V., Sayona Mining Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tianqi Lithium Corp., and Shanghai Oujin Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

