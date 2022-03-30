Lithium Mining Market Booming as EV Popularity Skyrockets

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lithium market is projected to continue its growth over the recent several years through 2030. Rising demand for consumer electronics products and increasing use of lithium-ion batteries in grid-scale energy storage systems are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing focus on Research & Development (R&D) of advanced technologies in mining process is expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. A recent report by Emergen Research projected that the global lithium mining market size, which was USD 3.33 Billion in 2020, is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8%, during the forecast period of 2030. The report said: "Several universities are focusing on research for developing newer technology to assist in lithium extraction. For instance, Researchers team from Monash University, Australia, The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), the University of Texas at Austin, and the University of Melbourne have developed an innovative filtering technology for extracting lithium ions from brine. This innovative filtering technology has a higher recovery rate over present mining methods and reduces the mining procedure time down to just a few hours from several months to years in present lithium mining. This new way to mine lithium substantially decrease lithium prices for Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries and stationary energy storage systems, providing opportunities for energy transition and electric mobility." Active Mining Companies in the markets today include China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTCPK: CDSG), American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF) (TSX-V: LI), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM).

Emergen Research continued: "Lithium hydroxide segment revenue is expected to expand at significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Lithium hydroxide is suitable in battery manufacturing, particularly for EVs. It boosts the efficiency of the battery, enabling EVs to have a further usability range before requiring a recharge. Glass & Ceramics (Frits) segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising use of lithium in glass and ceramic manufacturing. As the addition of lithium boosts the glass melt rate, decrease the viscosity and melt temperature providing higher output, moulding benefits, and energy savings."

China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTCPK: CDSG) BREAKING NEWS - CDSG PLANS 2022 EXPLORATION PROGRAM NEAR MASSIVE TLC PROJECT - China Dongsheng International Inc. (the "Company" or "CDSG") is currently reviewing and analyzing all geological data on its West End Lithium ("WEL") project. The WEL project, next to the TLC Project being developed by American Lithium Corp. (LI.V), (OTCQB: LIACF), appears to be underlain by the same rock sequences. CDSG is planning a program of geological mapping, sampling, geochemical analysis, and drilling.

The West End Lithium Project is located next to the same lithium mineralization hosted within the Miocene claystones of the Tonopah Lithium Claims ("TLC") property held by American Lithium Corp.

The TLC Project is a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 5.37 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") in the Measured and Indicated category, which compares very favorably to the multi-billion dollar Thacker Pass Lithium project owned by Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC). Nevada's Thacker Pass sedimentary hosted deposit holds 3.13 million tonnes of Proven and Probable Reserves of LCE.

Other recent developments in the mining industry include:

American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LIACF) (TSX-V:LI) recently announced excellent uranium leach test results from recent work completed at Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization ("ANSTO Minerals") and TECMMINE Mineral Processing Consultants, based in Lima, Peru. These results are from work carried out on uranium mineralization from five of the Company's uranium deposits on the Macusani Uranium Project ("Macusani") in southeastern Peru and confirm excellent extraction, low acid consumption and short leach cycle times.

ANSTO Minerals is a globally respected consultancy with world leading experience in uranium and lithium processing and played a key role in proving the ability to produce battery grade lithium carbonate from Falchani. While COVID 19 caused significant disruption in Australia with delays and closures impacting most businesses including ANSTO, with the situation now improving, the Company anticipates that ANSTO will be a key contributor as the Company looks to update PEAs on Macusani and Falchani and release its maiden PEA on TLC.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) recently announced the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection ("NDEP") has issued the final key state-level permits for the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada ("Thacker Pass" or the "Project"). The three approved permits include the Water Pollution Control Permit, Mine Reclamation Permit and Class II Air Quality Operating Permit.

"With the final key state environmental permits in hand, Lithium Americas can begin to advance Thacker Pass towards construction," said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO. "Thacker Pass provides an opportunity to enable a US-based battery supply chain for the growing electric vehicle market. Our commitment to developing Thacker Pass in the most environmentally responsible way is demonstrated from over a decade of conducting the necessary planning, design and engagement."

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) recently announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth-Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights Were: Net sales of $894 million, an increase of 2%; Net loss of ($3.8) million, or ($0.03) per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.01; Adjusted EBITDA of $229 million, an increase of 3%; Improved full-year 2022 outlook based on anticipated ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions for lithium and bromine; adjusted EBITDA expected to be 35%-55% higher Y/Y excluding FCS; La Negra III/IV conversion plant is in commercial qualification; Kemerton I conversion plant is mechanically complete and in the commissioning phase; construction team now dedicated to Kemerton II; and Signed non-binding letter agreement to explore expanding the MARBL JV to increase optionality and reduce risk.

"Our team delivered a strong year that exceeded expectations by executing our strategy and effectively responding to a number of challenges in 2021. We increased our net sales and adjusted EBITDA by 11% and 13%, respectively, excluding FCS," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "Our Lithium and Bromine businesses are performing well. With a firm focus on executing our growth strategy, we are well positioned for opportunities to deliver significant value to our shareholders. The strategic investments we've made in our Lithium business as well as the progress of several key projects will enable us to potentially double our nameplate capacity by the end of 2022 and accelerate our Wave 3 projects."

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) recently reported net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 of US$585.5 million (US$2.05 per ADR), an increase from US$164.5 million (US$0.63 per ADR) reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Gross profit reached US$1,090.1 million (38.1% of revenues) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, higher than US$482.9 million (26.6% of revenues) recorded for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Revenues totaled US$2,862.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 57.5% compared to US$1,817.2 million reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

The Company also announced earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021, reporting net income of US$321.6 million (US$1.13 per ADR) compared to US$67.0 million (US$0.25per ADR) for the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached US$542.8 million; approximately 309.6% higher than the US$132.5 million recorded for the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled US$1,084.3 million, an increase of approximately 111.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, when revenues amounted to US$513.8 million.

