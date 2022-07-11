Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market Size to Grow by USD 1.00 billion, Use of Nanotechnology in Batteries to be a Key Trend - Technavio

Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided by Technavio. Request a Sample Report

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market: Driver

Lead pollution and stringent laws are driving the growth of the lithium-sulfur battery market. The production of batteries involves the use of toxic materials due to the lack of safer substitutes. For instance, the Government of China shut down most of its Li-S battery manufacturing plants to curb lead poisoning. It requires a high quantity of lead, and a portion of this lead is often mixed with discharged fumes, which lead to health problems caused by air pollution. As a result, many governments have enforced stringent regulations and standards for battery disposal and production. Improper dumping of batteries in landfills can lead to the seeping of sulfuric and lead into groundwater. This contaminates the drinking water supply and leads to lead poisoning. Hence, to ensure the safety of people and the environment, a proper management system for battery waste is needed. Such factors will drive the lithium-sulfur battery market growth during the forecast period.

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market: Segmentation Analysis

This research report segments the lithium-sulfur battery market by end-user (aviation, automotive, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Europe will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing adoption of Li-S batteries in the aerospace and defense sectors. Germany is a key country in the lithium-sulfur battery market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa.

By end-user, the aviation segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Li-S batteries are mainly used in drones. Drones have several applications and functionalities such as 4K image capturing, GPS, geo-tracking, and obstacle avoidance. Hence, several commercial enterprises and businesses are adopting drones. Thus, the increase in the adoption of drones in the aviation sector will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 30.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 56.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.3 Aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

10.4 Envision Energy USA Ltd.

10.5 Johnson Matthey Plc

10.6 LG Chem Ltd.

10.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

10.8 OXIS Energy Ltd.

10.9 Poly Plus Battery Co.

10.10 Sion Power Corp.

10.11 Vehicle Energy Japan Co. Ltd.

10.12 Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong New Chemical Materials Co.Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

