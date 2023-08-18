LITHOS ANNOUNCES GLOBAL SUSTAINABILITY LEADERS CONVENE AT GEORGETOWN FOR THE INAUGURAL LEADERSHIP AND INNOVATION SUMMIT ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

Annual Conference Sponsored by the Business of Sustainability Initiative at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business

Lithos Also Announces Investor Relations Agreement with King Tide Media LLC

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Lithos Energy Ltd. (the "Company" or "LiTHOS") (CSE: LITS) announces that Scott Taylor, CEO of the Company, will be speaking at the Business of Sustainability Initiative's inaugural Leadership and Innovation Summit on September 15, 2023.

The Summit will bring together policymakers, leaders and sustainability experts across industries to discuss critical issues related to decarbonization strategies—the key step in the fight against climate change. Panel discussions will include a conversation on carbon offsets, the role, and influence of NGOs, renewable energy, and the supply chain circular economy.

The conference will include the following speakers:

Keynotes:

Hayes Barnard, chairman and CEO of GivePower and GoodLeap

Lauren Riley, chief sustainability officer at United Airlines

M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International

Panelists:

Benjamin Materna, vice president of deployment at GivePower

Caitlin Smith, manager of Carbon Markets at RMI

David Antonioli, former CEO of Verra and a leading international expert in harnessing the power of markets

Emily Easley, founder, and CEO of NOVUS Energy Advisors

Nancy Fuchs Marshall, senior vice president of marketing at ClimeCo

Nicole Steele, workforce and equitable access lead at the U.S. Department of Energy and senior advisor of the greenhouse gas reduction fund at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Sarah Mihalecz, senior director of the Transaction Acceleration Group at Clean Energy Buyers Association

Scott Breen (C'11), vice president of sustainability at the Can Manufacturers Institute

Scott Taylor, CEO and co-founder of LiTHOS Technology

WHEN:

Friday, Sept. 15

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Georgetown University McDonough School of Business

Rafik B. Hariri Building

Lohrfink Auditorium

37th and O Streets, NW

Washington, D.C. 20057

RSVP:

To view the full agenda and register for the summit, visit https://bit.ly/BusinessofSustainability

Media interested in covering the event should contact Mira Adam, associate director of communications, at [email protected].

About the Business of Sustainability Initiative:

The Business of Sustainability Initiative at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business focuses on the business approach to sustainability that creates long-term value by embracing opportunities and managing risks deriving from economic, environmental, and social developments. The initiative focuses on student learning, thought leadership, convening, and outreach. Among our faculty and programs — and collaborations across Georgetown's renowned schools, we offer the right intersection of business, policy, and society to address sustainable business issues. Our global reach and D.C. location allow us to hone deep skills and natural affinity to tackle the business case for sustainability. For more information on the Business of Sustainability Initiative, please visit businessofsustainability.georgetown.edu.

About Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business

Located at the global intersection of business, policy, and international relations in the capital of the United States, Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business draws upon its access to business, government, policymakers, nonprofits, and the diplomatic community, as well as the expertise of Georgetown's other renowned schools, to bring an interdisciplinary and experiential approach to learning and scholarship. Rooted in Georgetown's Jesuit tradition, the school prepares undergraduates, graduate students, and participants in customized executive education courses to become globally-minded, principled leaders in service to business and society. Learn more at msb.georgetown.edu. Follow us on Twitter: @msbgu.

Agreement with King Tide Media LLC

The Company announces that it has engaged the services of King Tide Media LLC ("King Tide") to provide investor and public relation services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable legislation. King Tide will receive a fee of US$100,000 for 120 days of marketing services. The agreement between the Company and King Tide is for a period of 120 days. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. King Tide's contact information is as follows: 616 - 806 Windward Way, Lantana, Florida, USA 33462, attention: James Filippone, email: [email protected], telephone: 843.368.7691. King Tide does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, King Tide and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

About LiTHOS

LiTHOS mission is to deliver sustainable lithium production without the use of evaporation ponds. Our wholly owned subsidiary Aqueous Resources is a US Department of Energy FAST TRACK grant Winner and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant winner. AcQUA™ is our patent-pending electro-pressure membrane process and method for recovery and concentration of lithium chloride from aqueous sources. This process spans the pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE concentration of lithium chloride. We have a fully commissioned brine processing facility in Denver, Colorado. LiTHOS is currently focused on processing continental brines from several strategic resource owners located in the United States, Argentina, and Chile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Taylor - CEO

