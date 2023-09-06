LiTHOS TECHNOLOGY LLC SIGNS TERM SHEET WITH SAND SPIRIT LLC TO SCOPE AND CONSTRUCT 'CRIMSON TIDE' LITHIUM HYDROXIDE PILOT PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ALABAMA

LiTHOS will own and operate the Crimson Tide production facility.

The 'Crimson Tide' Hydroxide facility will selectively pre-treat raw continental brines, concentrate lithium chloride with DLE, and upgrade the concentrate into a final battery grade product of lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Facility is strategically located next to Mercedes-Benz US International, Inc., Honda Manufacturing of Alabama , LLC, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, LLC. The Alabama site is Hyundai's first U.S. manufacturing plant and ranks as the state's third-largest industrial employer tied with Merceds-Benz.

In regional proximity to the Smackover brine reservoir and all major U.S automobile Manufacturers including Tesla, G.M, and Ford.

The complex consists of 3 buildings that are 6,000, 7,000, and 42,000 sq. ft. each and are all located in Bessemer, Alabama .

This facility seeks to enhance LiTHOS' capacity to conduct multiple simultaneous customer pre-treatment, and DLE demonstration programs.

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LiTHOS Energy Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: LITS) is pleased to announce that LiTHOS Technology LLC ("LiTHOS"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has signed a non-binding indicative term sheet (this "Term Sheet") with Sand Spirit LLC ("Sand Spirit") to develop, construct, own and operate a testing and production facility to handle raw brine and upgrade it into a final yield product of lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("LiOH H 2 O"), inclusive of, but not limited to, the following key operations (collectively, the "System") and ancillary equipment and services to be located at Sand Spirit's Buildings 1, 2 and 3 located in Bessemer, Alabama (the "Site"):

(i) Storage of raw, intermediate, and processed brines;

(ii) Pre-treatment processing systems and operations;

(iii) Lithium chloride ("LiCl") concentration processing systems and operations; and

(iv) Direct lithium extraction ("DLE") processing systems and operations;

(v) Lithium chloride treatment and refining activities ("Refining") into LiOH H 2 O.

Ancillary equipment and services will include all operations necessary for the completion of a successful lithium pre-treatment processing, LiCl concentration, DLE, and Refining operations including power, reagent, and water supply.

Scott Taylor CEO of LiTHOS stated: "The Crimson Tide facility will be the first Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate ("LiOH-H20") production facility in the Southeastern United States. Fortunately, we found a phenomenal partner in Sand Spirit who bring engineering expertise, a large complex, and the necessary environmental permits to produce LiOH-H20. We can be nimble and quickly get this facility producing LiOH-H20. The facility is strategically located next to the Smackover which is the most prospective lithium enriched brine reservoir in the US. ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI), Galvanic Energy, TerraVolta, and Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) are all actively developing Smackover lithium projects which present production offtake opportunities for the Crimson Tide facility. The Crimson Tide facility will leverage a license to LiTHOS's patent-pending pre-treatment to LiOH-H20 process."

ABOUT SAND SPIRIT

Scott Taylor CEO of the LiTHOS commented: "Sand Spirit is led by two brilliant, seasoned chemical engineering entrepreneurs Rusty Sutterlin, Ph.D and Mark Tegen, Ph.D. Both are skilled in organic materials, inorganic materials, biofuels, synthesis, extraction, separations, biomass, rare earths, and patent law. What initially caught my eye a couple months ago was Rusty's and Mark's experience and performance under direct extraction. The objective of this U.S Department of Energy small business innovation research project was to locate coal overburden material that had rare earth elements ("REEs") at concentrations of 300 ppm or higher. After securing the feedstock the next goal was to efficiently extract and purify the feedstocks to a purity of greater than 95%. A techno economic analysis was conducted to determine the economic viability of mining and processing REEs associated with Appalachian coal deposits. All aspects of mining, mineral processing, by-product potential, waste management, permitting and economics were examined including. They designed and implemented a REE separation system based upon a continuous ion exchange process [see Figure 1 below]. Attention was paid to the separation, degree of purification and marketing of REEs. Along with REEs Rusty and Mark also evaluated the economics of the recovery of other metals of interest along with the REEs."

Rusty and Mark have a demonstrated track record of repeatedly delivering and maturing patented technologies from bench to pilot to commercial scale rapidly. Some highlights of success include:

Supercritical Alcoholysis . U$60M project to make/recover natural vitamin E. Scaled from Idea to bench to pilot to commercial tech in 4 years; Mark Tegen and Rusty Sutterlin inventors. Now the single largest natural vitamin E plant in the world [see Figure 2 below]. An additional US$200M installed capital cost projects in final completion 2023 using same technology for non-vitamin E applications. https://inventurechem.com/solutions/mscf-solutions/



Soap Carbonate . $25M project, final commissioning 2023. $200M+ of projects in pipeline utilizing technology. Mark Tegen and Rusty Sutterlin inventors. Utilizes carbon dioxide (as carbonic acid) to turn a waste product from refining of edible cooking oils back into a renewable fuel or chemical raw material. Process consumes CO 2 . Worldwide partnership with Air Liquide ( AI.PA: $87B ) . WEB NEWS NEWS-2 GreenBox . Revolutionized the shipping of temperature sensitive drugs, tissues and blood. Rusty Sutterlin inventor. Winner of the DuPont diamond award for packaging innovation. NEWS NEWS-2

The term sheet sets out certain preliminary terms for a potential joint development agreement ("JDA") between LiTHOS and Sand Spirit LLC (the "Transaction"), which the parties will seek to negotiate and enter within 180 days of date of entry of the Term Sheet.

The JDA will contemplate the establishment of a governance structure for the Transaction as well as the allocation of the following duties and responsibilities of the parties for the development of each aspect of the Site in the following three phases (collectively, the "Project Phases"):

Phase 1: Site Development Strategy

Phase 2: Site Contracting and Implementation

Complete front-end loading designs and engineering for the Site upon selection of a target source brine, volume of brine to processed and location for processing plant;

Negotiate definitive agreements, including a fixed-price and date-certain engineering, procurement and construction contract and a comprehensive lithium marketing and distribution strategy for the Site;

Phase 3: Final Investment Decision

Mutually agree to a final investment decision (" FID "), provided that all conditions precedent to FID as set forth in the JDA are met to the satisfaction of each of the parties; and

"), provided that all conditions precedent to FID as set forth in the JDA are met to the satisfaction of each of the parties; and Complete the construction, commissioning, and placement into service of the Site consistent with the purpose and Project Phases. The pilot production System capacity shall be right-sized for Building 3 or other suitable site as determined by the parties.

ABOUT THE SAND SPIRIT FACILITY

Facilities and Equipment are in downtown Bessemer, Alabama. Bessemer is an adjacent city to Birmingham, Alabama and only 30 miles to the University of Alabama. The complex consists of 3 buildings that are 6,000, 7,000, and 42,000 sq. ft. each. Each building has an office, laboratory, and warehouse space. Two buildings have fume hoods for solvent related work. Fire Extinguishers and eye-wash / safety showers are located throughout the buildings.

Equipment

ICP-OES Agilent

LC-MS Sciex Triple Quad 5500 Mass Spec.

Silverson L4RT High Shear Mixer with 4 different heads.

Shimadzu TA-60 Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC)

TA Instruments Q2000 Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC)

TA Instruments Q600 Thermogravimetric Analyzer (TGA).

Three Hewlett Packard 6890 gas chromatograph (GC-MS)-5973 MS detector and autosampler.

Shimadzu HS-20 gas chromatograph (GC-MS) with head space analyzer

Hewlett Packard 5890 gas chromatograph (GC-FID) detector and autosampler

Hewlett Packard 1100 high performance liquid chromatograph (HPLC) including detector analysis by evaporative light scattering and an autosampler.

Dionex LC-20 with PAD and AS40 Autosampler

KNAUR Simulated Moving Bed Lab Bench

Buchi Reveleris X2 Flash chromatography

Buchi Reveleris PREP flash chromatography

Calgon ISEP – Simulated Moving Bed Pilot Plant with 30 columns (3 inch by 4 foot) (4 systems)

Nanalysis NMReady 60 Pro

10L photochemical reactor

20L photochemical reactor (4 systems)

Multiple ovens, chillers, balances, and chemical storage cabinets.

Denver Instruments Karl Fisher Titrator Model 375

Denver Instruments Model 250 pH/Ion/Conductivity Meter.

Metrohm 743 Rancimat Analyzer

Heidolph 4001 Efficient Rotary Evaporator (3 units)

Pensky Martin Closed Cup Flash Point

SI Analytics Acid and Base Auto Titrators

Brookfield DV-E Viscometer

Wurster Bed Coater

Spray dryer – 4L/hr pilot

Multiple Environmental Chambers

BR Instruments Spinning Band Distillation Column with eight fraction collectors, BR Instruments 36/100 with CPU and vacuum

BR Instruments Spinning Band Distillation Column with eight fraction collectors, BR Instruments 9600 with CPU and vacuum

Spinning Disk Molecular Distillation Lab 3 Still from Meyers Vacuum.

Glass Wiped Film Evaporator with continuous feed pump and two stage condenser, InCon ICL-04WR WFE

Two inch glass distillation column

Oldershaw Glass distillation Column

Parr series 4550 high pressure reactor (2,500psi) (4 units)

Parr series 4540 high pressure reactor (3,500psi) (2 units)

200 gallon glass lined pressure reactor with agitator

150 gallon Inconel pressure reactor (600psi) with agitator

5L, 20L and 50L rotary evaporators

10L, 20L, 50L and 100L jacketed stirring glass reactors

Falling film evaporators

Thin film evaporator

Wiped film evaporators

Multiple heating and cooling utilities (Mokon, Julabo, Chromalox, PCS)

Multiple batch pressure vessel reactors

Three 10 gallon, and one 20-gallon pilot scale reactor for use up to 2100 kPa,

75, 150 and 200 gallon market-development reactor,

typical glassware reactor configurations,

4 liter Zipperclave by Autoclave Engineers with pneumatic drive rated at 2000psi

50 ml, 600 ml and three 2000 ml PARR reactor with PID control, programmable temperature control

100 L jacketed Glass Reactor

three packed-bed reactor systems capable of programmed and remote operation through the CAMILE control system with NT software.

200 ml Autoclave Engineer Model 401A-9723 reactor capable of 5500psi at 650°F

Continuous 200 ft long reactor 1.0 inch diameter Plugged Flow Reactor, with dual agitated piston pumps

CIX/CIC system

Computer/Software

Aspen for chemical engineering modeling

for chemical engineering modeling Solid Works for CAD drawings

Scifinder for Chemical Research

Access to the University of Alabama Electronic Library

About LiTHOS Energy Ltd.

The Company's mission is to deliver sustainable lithium production without the use of evaporation ponds. Our wholly owned subsidiary Aqueous Resources is a US Department of Energy FAST TRACK grant Winner and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant winner. AcQUA™ is our patent-pending electro-pressure membrane process and method for recovery and concentration of lithium chloride from aqueous sources. This process spans the pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE concentration of lithium chloride. We have a fully commissioned brine processing facility in Denver, Colorado. The Company is currently focused on processing continental brines from several strategic resource owners located in the United States, Argentina, and Chile.

