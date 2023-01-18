Litigator Boosts NYC Entertainment, Media & Sports Law Practice

Seasoned Intellectual Property Attorney and Litigator Albert J. Soler Expands Scarinci's NYC Entertainment, Media, and Sports Law Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert J. Soler, a seasoned and experienced litigator in entertainment, media, and intellectual property has joined the firm as Partner in Scarinci Hollenbeck's New York City office.

Mr. Soler's practice and experience spans decades. As a litigator, Mr. Soler has represented clients in numerous corporate, commercial, and securities matters including breach of contract disputes, investigations by government and regulatory agencies, corporate compliance and more. His practice also includes an extensive range of entertainment and intellectual property services including, among others, trademark, copyright, recording and band agreements, sponsorship and endorsement deals, and music royalty disputes and recovery. Mr. Soler has represented clients in a variety of industries spanning across entertainment, including music, sports, luxury brands, recording artists, and creatives in general. Mr. Soler's notable clients include Brian Westbrook of the Philadelphia Eagles, music producer and artist Havoc of Mobb Deep, renown music producer Leshan "DJ L.E.S." Lewis, luxury jewelry designer Anne Sisteron, and many more.

"We are excited to add an experienced entertainment and IP practitioner to our New York office," stated Ronald S. Bienstock, Partner & Chair of the firm's Entertainment & Media and Intellectual Property practice groups. "Albert brings a robust, national legal practice to our section, and we welcome that expertise."

"This collaboration is exciting, welcomed, and further enhances Scarinci's already-robust entertainment and intellectual property practice by providing additional expertise and effective and real-world legal counseling in the ever-evolving entertainment industry - I thank the firm for its enthusiasm and support of this endeavor," shared Mr. Soler.

Mr. Soler is a legal media analyst and has appeared on numerous television and radio programs and is a featured speaker on expert panels and related industry events. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Soler was a litigator at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in New York, NY, and founder of entertainment law firm Soler Legal, LLC. In addition to his legal practice, Mr. Soler is the founder of Beat Street Entertainment (BSE), record label Beat Street Music Group (BSMG), and the upcoming "Got Beats® Music & Entertainment Conference," a conference and seminar addressing the law and business of music. Mr. Soler has been producing music for decades and is dedicated to supporting artists and creatives in all aspects of entertainment, music, film, and television.

