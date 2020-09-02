Litmus and Oden Partner to Offer Complete IIoT Solution for Smart Manufacturing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus, the Intelligent Edge Computing company, today announced a partnership with Oden Technologies, a company helping manufacturers make faster and better decisions through machine learning and advanced analytics. Together, Litmus and Oden offer a turnkey solution for Smart Manufacturing including out-of-the-box data acquisition from any machine, advanced analytics and machine learning to drive greater production efficiency.

Litmus

Litmus Edge is the data intelligence platform to quickly collect, normalize and analyze high volumes of live data from industrial assets and make it available to OT and IT systems via edge-to-enterprise integration. Oden provides the big data compute engine and machine learning, real-time and predictive process metrics. A 90-day pilot of Litmus + Oden can show guaranteed ROI from installation to pre-built machine learning prescribed improvements.

"We can get customers up and running by connecting to any machine and collecting data in minutes, then integrate that data with Oden so customers can see proven predictive and prescriptive applications to deliver value in under 30 days," said John Younes, co-founder and COO of Litmus. "Litmus provides intelligence at the edge, and Oden provides the cloud-based analytics and machine learning necessary to predict and prevent problems, then prescribe actions that lead to better business decisions."

Litmus Edge is deployed at the Edge with more than 250 pre-built drivers to connect to any PLC, CNC, sensor, robotic system or SCADA/MES/Historian with no programming, then processes and normalizes the data automatically. Litmus feeds clean data to the Oden Industrial AI Platform, which offers real-time metrics and reporting along with predictive quality, performance optimization and other automated insights. Litmus Edge then runs those machine learning models back at the assets for continuous improvement and closed loop control back to the assets.

"With Litmus + Oden, customers can create a complete source of truth for all production data," said Willem Sundblad, Cofounder and CEO of Oden Technologies. "We are excited to partner with Litmus to deliver increased operational visibility and automated insights that help customers reduce waste, optimize performance and maximize profitability across the factory floor."

Pricing for Litmus + Oden is based on the number of manufacturing processes and the number of sites deployed. Contact [email protected] for more information.

About Oden Technologies

Oden Technologies is a company finding new value for manufacturers by helping them make different, better and faster decisions through Machine Learning and Applied Analytics. Oden's Technology platform is pioneering the use of real-time predictive and prescriptive analytic tools that uncover untapped value to make more, waste less and innovate faster. They are working to transform the manufacturing industry by digitizing, analyzing and perfecting peak factory performance through automated insights, interactive dashboards and real-time alerts. Oden investors include Atomico, EQT Ventures, Inbox Capital and LocalGlobe. Learn more at oden.io.

About Litmus

Litmus enables out-of-the-box data collection, analytics, and management with an Intelligent Edge Computing Platform for IIoT. Litmus provides the solution to transform critical edge data into actionable intelligence that can power predictive maintenance, machine learning, and AI. Customers include 10+ Fortune 500 manufacturing companies, while partners like Siemens, HPE, Intel and SNC Lavalin expand the Company's path to market. For more information visit www.litmus.io.

Media Contact

Allison Yrungaray

+1 626-841-1640

[email protected]

Lisa Avvocato

+1 516.967.8965

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Litmus