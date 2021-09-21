Litmus Announces Adobe Journey Optimizer Integration Streamlining Email Production, Testing

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus , a leader in email marketing, today announces its integration with Adobe Journey Optimizer . The Adobe Experience Cloud application, built natively on Adobe Experience Platform, is a B2C-focused omnichannel marketing tool for orchestrating and delivering personalized, connected customer experiences.

According to Litmus' report, 2020 State of Email, Fall Edition , 60% of companies have four or more people involved in email review and approvals — a 52% increase from the previous year — and, as a result, 50% of marketers indicated optimizing their email workflow is a priority. Now, with Litmus' Email Previews integrated with Adobe Journey Optimizer, users can test emails as they build, allowing them to get more error-free, exceptional email experiences to market faster. Marketers can also leverage engagement insights from Litmus to elevate email campaign success and ROI. By utilizing this integration and all of the tools within the Litmus solution, users can optimize content and their overall marketing strategy, ultimately allowing their messaging to resonate better and create meaningful connections with subscribers.

"Testing every email is imperative to creating an exceptional customer experience. To connect with and meet the needs of ever-evolving consumers, marketers need to be equipped with resources to efficiently and properly review, test, and collaborate across platforms and internal teams," said Melissa Sargeant, CMO of Litmus. "With our Adobe Journey Optimizer integration, marketers have everything they need to optimize and streamline their email testing and development processes so they can focus on delivering even more personalized, value-driving email campaigns."

Marketers using the Litmus Email Previews application and Adobe Journey Optimizer can access real-time previews across more than 100 email clients and devices without leaving the email designer. This enables creators to efficiently review and approve email campaigns, directly improving team collaboration and reducing time spent reviewing and approving emails. Adobe Journey Optimizer users will also have access to additional in-depth Litmus email testing, a robust proof tool for review and approvals, and critical security features, ensuring email success while protecting customer and company data. Additionally, this integration provides Litmus users with access to deeper customer analytics and insights, improving overall email marketing strategy and ROI.

"At Adobe, we strive to help marketers securely deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Sundeep Parsa, Vice President, Products, Customer Journey Management at Adobe. "Integrating with Litmus provides a holistic customer journey platform for marketers, empowering them to quickly optimize email testing and development processes with consumer privacy still top-of-mind."

The Adobe Journey Optimizer integration is immediately available to all enterprise-level Litmus customers. For those using Adobe Journey Optimizer and interested in deploying Litmus, please visit www.litmus.com .

About Litmus:

Litmus provides the leading email optimization and collaboration solution for marketers. From Pre-Send campaign development and testing to Post-Send insights for future content optimization, Litmus improves marketing performance and strategy, delivering increased subscriber engagement. With offices in Boston, San Mateo, and London and backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry, including 80% of the Fortune 100, the top 10 retailers, 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands and U.S. banks, and 23 of the top 25 U.S. advertising agencies. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com , subscribe to the Litmus blog , or follow us on social media - Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

SOURCE Litmus

Related Links

http://www.litmus.com

