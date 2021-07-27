Litmus Debuts Speakers For Litmus Live 2021

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus , the leader in email marketing, today announces its plan for Litmus Live 2021 , the premier conference for marketers, from CMOs, VPs, and directors to email marketing strategists, copywriters, designers, and developers. The sixth installment of the annual event will take place throughout three days, from September 27 to September 29, both online and in-person at Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA.

The conference will consist of over 50 sessions and four workshops educating attendees on accelerating marketing's most powerful channel: email. According to Litmus's 2020 State of Email, Fall Edition , for every dollar brands invest in email marketing, they receive $36 in return. At Litmus Live, marketers will learn how to optimize their email program and leverage an email-first approach: utilizing email as an accelerator, converter, and relationship-builder.

Attendees will hear from the best and brightest in the marketing industry, meet and network with other email visionaries and leaders, and discover how to connect email back to other channels for a seamless cross-channel strategy. Keynote speakers include Scott Stratten , Ann Handley , Angela Connor , Shama Hyder and Andrea Fryrear :

Stratten helps companies, such as PepsiCo, Century 21, and Microsoft, see themselves through a new lens with his " unmarketing " views and vanguard approach to building customer relationships.

" views and vanguard approach to building customer relationships. Handley is a best-selling author who was named one of seven people shaping modern marketing by IBM.

Connor, founder of Change Agent Communications , authored "18 Rules of Community Engagement," hosts the " Now Look Inward " podcast, and pens a weekly newsletter that inspires and moves women to action.

, authored "18 Rules of Community Engagement," hosts the " " podcast, and pens a that inspires and moves women to action. Hyder, CEO of Zen Media and a visionary strategist for the digital age, authored "The Zen of Social Media Marketing" and "Momentum: How to Propel Your Marketing and Transform Your Brand in the Digital Age."

and a visionary strategist for the digital age, authored "The Zen of Social Media Marketing" and "Momentum: How to Propel Your Marketing and Transform Your Brand in the Digital Age." Fryrear is the president and co-founder of AgileSherpas and author of "Mastering Marketing Agility."

"There's a lot of change in the email marketing industry right now, and it will soon impact every brand and marketer," said Melissa Sargeant , CMO of Litmus. "Marketers need to be equipped to not only handle these changes but thrive with them. Sessions and workshops at Litmus Live 2021 will provide attendees with the necessary insights to unlock desired results in our present and future marketing landscape."

In addition to the event's keynote speakers, workshops will be held on topics like creating and maximizing high-performance emails, reinventing and refreshing email workflow, optimizing lifecycle and retention email programs, and leveraging interactive emails. Attendees will also hear from marketers, doing work for brands such as Target, WBUR, and Squarespace. Other speakers include:

Melissa Sargeant , CMO, Litmus

, CMO, Litmus Val Geisler , customer evangelist, Klaviyo

, customer evangelist, Klaviyo Alice Li , staff engineer, Squarespace

, staff engineer, Squarespace Meagan McGinnis , senior editor, Newsletters at WBUR

, senior editor, Newsletters at WBUR Dan Oshinsky , founder, Inbox Collective

, founder, Inbox Collective Kristin Bond , Women of Email

, Women of Email Chad White , head of research, Oracle Marketing Consulting

, head of research, Oracle Marketing Consulting Elliot Ross , CEO, Taxi for Email

Tickets are currently on sale for both in-person and livestream access and can be purchased online .

This follows Litmus's announcement of its new email analytics solution, Integrated Insights Report . For more information on Litmus and its email marketing solutions, visit litmus.com . To keep updated with Litmus Live 2021 updates and to register for the event, visit litmus.com/conference .

About Litmus:

Litmus provides the leading email optimization and collaboration solution for marketers. From Pre-Send campaign development and testing to Post-Send insights for future content optimization, Litmus improves marketing performance and strategy, delivering increased subscriber engagement. With offices in Boston, San Mateo, and London and backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry, including 80% of the Fortune 100, the top 10 retailers, 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands and U.S. banks, and 23 of the top 25 U.S. advertising agencies. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com, subscribe to the Litmus blog, or follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media contact:

BLASTmedia for Litmus

Ryan Hecker

[email protected]

SOURCE Litmus