Litmus Launches Integrated Insights Report

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus , a leader in email marketing, today announces Litmus Integrated Insights Report. The new email analytics feature provides a single, holistic view of email campaign performance and engagement. Through direct email service provider (ESP) integrations, Litmus combines core email metrics, such as open rate, with Litmus engagement data to provide valuable context and actionable insights that can't be uncovered when data is siloed inside the ESP. The solution is PII compliant, protecting consumer privacy as Litmus has taken steps to anonymize its analytics offering by blocking personally identifiable information (PII), removing IP addresses, and making geo-tracking optional.

According to Litmus' report, 2020 State of Email , personalized emails generate a median ROI of 122%, and, furthermore, 60% of marketers say amping up personalization is a priority. Email analytics and personalized experiences aren't only important to marketers but to consumers, as well: 80% of customers are more likely to make a purchase from a brand that provides personalized experiences. Now, with the Litmus Integrated Insights Report, marketers can increase and fully invest in personalized experiences. This feature helps inform data-driven strategy and tactics across all marketing channels, not just email, while also optimizing email design and development processes and improving campaign results — without investing significant time in manual data pulls or analysis.

"At Litmus, we strive to constantly optimize the email creation process for our customers, elevating all three email pillars — pre-send, post-send, and performance — to bring an updated approach to marketing personalization," said Erik Nierenberg , CEO of Litmus. "The new Litmus Integrated Insights Report allows marketers to more easily personalize experiences and deliver creative touch points while raising awareness and increasing engagement — all while increasing ROI and validating an email-first marketing strategy."

In addition to additional analytics transparency, email marketers can easily share a weekly digest from the Litmus Integrated Insights Report with other marketing stakeholders. This is accomplished without any development resources, expensive business intelligence tools, or additional user licenses. By enhancing the post-perform email pillar, Litmus makes it easier to share what's resonating with recipients generating first-party engagement insights that are applicable to other channels, improving overall marketing performance.

"Understanding subscriber behavior is critical to our email program effectiveness. The new Litmus Integrated Insights Report revolutionizes our ability to gain these insights, giving us a holistic view of email performance and engagement in a single environment," said Brandon Lawson at Ferguson Enterprises. "Not only do we save time not having to deal with siloed data, it's also easy to share findings with other marketing stakeholders who can leverage the information in their channels."

The Litmus Integrated Insights Report is an enterprise-only feature requiring a connection to the user's ESP, via ESP Syncing. It's available at no additional cost for any Litmus enterprise customer using one or more of the following ESPs: Salesforce Marketing Cloud or Oracle Eloqua.

This announcement follows the release of tickets for Litmus Live 2021 , the premier conference for all marketers, from CMOs, VPs, and directors to email marketers, strategists, copywriters, designers, and developers. For more information on Litmus and Litmus' new features, please visit litmus.com .

About Litmus:

Litmus provides the leading email optimization and collaboration solution for marketers. From Pre-Send campaign development and testing to Post-Send insights for future content optimization, Litmus improves marketing performance and strategy, delivering increased subscriber engagement. With offices in Boston, San Mateo, and London and backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry, including 80% of the Fortune 100, the top 10 retailers, 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands and U.S. banks, and 23 of the top 25 U.S. advertising agencies. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com , subscribe to the Litmus blog , or follow us on social media - Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

Media contact:

BLASTmedia for Litmus

Hannah Davidson

[email protected]edia.com

SOURCE Litmus