Litmus Launches new capabilities to empower the creation of inclusive, accessible emails for all

Email marketing leader adds an intuitive Dark Mode Coding Experience and Visual Impairment Filters

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus , a leader in email marketing, announces new Dark Mode Coding Experience and Visual Impairment Filters to provide a more inclusive, accessible email experience for all users. These features empower marketers to send emails with confidence that every subscriber will have the best possible experience.

According to Litmus internal data, 40% of subscribers viewed emails in Dark Mode in 2022, demonstrating the demand for Dark Mode email optimization. With Visual Impairment Filters, marketers can boost email accessibility for all subscribers, including the 350 million people worldwide with color vision deficiency. These capabilities give marketers a glimpse into their subscribers' experiences to improve their design as they build.

"Email inclusivity and accessibility is always important, but it's not always easy. Every subscriber has different needs and preferences and there's no "one size fits all" approach to email design. For email marketers to truly make every send count, they need tools to ensure messages are accessible before they hit send," said Maida Kasper , VP of Product & Growth at Litmus. "Litmus' new features offer marketers insight into how recipients see their messages resulting in a better experience for all."

The Dark Mode Coding Experience and Visual Impairment Filters features empower marketers to:

Ensure Dark Mode compatibility: Gain confidence that every email's Dark Mode experience is defined and easily optimize it as you build.

Gain confidence that every email's Dark Mode experience is defined and easily optimize it as you build. View common color vision deficiency renderings: Preview emails by toggling one of four color vision deficiency filters, efficiently refining email design to ensure accessibility for all subscribers.

Preview emails by toggling one of four color vision deficiency filters, efficiently refining email design to ensure accessibility for all subscribers. Consistently adhere to accessibility best practices: Access step-by-step instructions and code resources for optimizing email for Dark Mode and receive a summary of the color vision deficiency experience.

Litmus is committed to providing the best user experience possible and empowering marketers to make every send count™. These new features are the latest step in this ongoing effort. For more information on Litmus Dark Mode Coding Experience and Visual Impairment Filters, please visit www.litmus.com .

About Litmus:

Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It's a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale.

With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That's why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it's how we've achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.™

