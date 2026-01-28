Littera Education Announces New Data Collection Offering for Large-scale Tutoring Programs

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Littera Education, a leader in high-impact tutoring services and technology, announces its new product offering designed to address the widespread challenge of obtaining usable, comparable data for analyzing tutoring programs delivery and return on investment (ROI). Lumen combines the industry's most advanced technology infrastructure with the deep knowhow of high-impact tutoring to seamlessly collect, clean, and compare tutoring data from various sources.

"States, non-profit organizations and districts are funding important high-impact tutoring initiatives but often struggle to reliably capture data on program delivery, particularly at scale with many vendors providing services," said founder and CEO Justin Serrano. "Without visibility, it's impossible to know if you are wasting money or driving results. Lumen solves the missing data problem."

By collecting and connecting data from disparate data sets, Lumen enables stakeholders to create visualizations and analyze their return on investment. Users can compare the effectiveness of different programs, school sites, student profiles, and tutoring providers to determine which interventions drive the best outcomes.

Working with districts, states, researchers and not-for-profit organizations over the last five years, Littera has seen the difficulty faced in obtaining data from various tutoring providers, interventions, districts, and assessment systems. Many of these organizations struggle with messy, non-standardized data that prevents meaningful comparison.

"North Carolina Education Corps has been intentional about data from the early stages of our program. As a not-for-profit organization, we recognize the importance of proving value to be seen as good stewards of public funds and demonstrating success to policymakers," said John-Paul Smith, Executive Director of North Carolina Education Corps. "We wouldn't have had the data we needed to show efficacy and to continuously improve our program without our partnership with Littera."

Lumen is now available as a standalone product for states, districts and other organizations running large tutoring or intervention programs. It rounds out Littera's full suite of offerings, which also includes the Tutoring Management System (TMS) and Virtual High-impact Tutoring Services.

About Littera Education

Littera partners with K-12 districts and non-profit organizations to customize high-impact tutoring, designed to unlock student potential and foster success in Reading, Math and English Language Acquisition. Littera's Tutoring Management System (TMS) makes virtual tutoring a seamless extension of district systems. Littera's advanced data capabilities ensure that tutoring programs are delivered as designed - and that student outcomes are achieved. For information, visit www.litteraeducation.com.

