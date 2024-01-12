Little Bull Unveils Revolutionary Tow Hitch at 56th Missouri Cattle Industry Convention

News provided by

Little Bull, LLC

12 Jan, 2024, 20:22 ET

OSAGE BEACH, Mo., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Bull, a new player in the agricultural industry, is set to revolutionize the way heavy equipment is moved with the launch of its groundbreaking tow hitch. Attendees at the 56th Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the unique and innovative power of Little Bull.

Little Bull's mission is clear: to provide strength when and where it's needed most. Their tow hitch, a small but mighty product, is tailored for individuals with limited strength and mobility as well as anyone who owns a tractor. It stands out as the most user-friendly and time-efficient product available in the market. This innovative solution allows users to complete day-to-day tasks with ease, enhancing productivity and reducing the risk of injury.

The Missouri Cattle Industry & Trade Show is the 56th annual gathering for Missouri Cattlemen's Association members and cattle producers across the state to come together to network, establish policy, and learn about the latest advancements in the beef industry. This year the theme is, "Believe in Beef" as cattle producers look forward with optimism and passion for the cattle industry. Convention attendees will have the opportunity to listen and learn from the latest and greatest industry experts regarding current issues and topics in the beef industry during the Cattle Education Series.

"We're excited to introduce Little Bull at the 56th Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show," said Glenn and Trish Harrop, Founders of Little Bull. "Our product is not just a tow hitch; it's a unique, innovative, and essential companion, providing strength to those who need it most."

Little Bull welcomes convention attendees to explore the innovative power of their tow hitch at booth number 71. The product is officially launched and available for purchase, promising to revolutionize the way heavy equipment is moved and improve the quality of life for those in the agricultural community.

About Little Bull:

Little Bull is a forward-thinking company that is committed to making a positive impact on productivity and safety in the agricultural industry. Their innovative tow hitch product is lightweight, functional, easy to use, and durable, designed to improve the lives of individuals with limited strength and mobility as well as tractor users. For more information, visit littlebull.co

Press Contact:
Glenn Harrop
Little Bull, Co-founder [email protected]
1028 S Bishop Ave Box 174
Rolla, MO 65401
littlebull.co

SOURCE Little Bull, LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.