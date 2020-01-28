Little Caesars® Delivers Big With First-Ever Super Bowl Ad

DETROIT, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Could Little Caesars new delivery service be the next best thing since sliced bread? With all that customers love about Little Caesars — extreme value, quality and convenience now available via delivery — it just might be. The innovative new delivery service will be the focal point of the Detroit-based company's first-ever Super Bowl commercial, airing in the 3rd quarter of the game. The high-octane spot — created in partnership with creative agency McKinney — depicts Rainn Wilson as the embattled CEO of "Sliced Bread, Inc.", who implodes in the wake of Little Caesars announcing delivery of their delicious pizzas and extreme value directly to front doors across America. And the spot, just like Little Caesars Pizza, delivers.

"The opportunity to leverage the advertising scale of the Super Bowl is the perfect place to showcase our extreme value with our new delivery service," said Jeff Klein, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Little Caesars. "Little Caesars has long had a lot of fun with its advertising, from our iconic mascot to our indelible "Pizza!Pizza!®" slogan. This time we're bringing fun to the world's biggest ad stage in a way we think will create a positive impression of the brand and ultimately continue bringing people in the door long after the game ends."

Rainn Wilson, known best for his portrayal of Dwight Schrute on the culturally iconic series, "The Office," was a natural choice to play the "Sliced Bread, Inc." CEO whose center of power is definitely not holding. In the spot, we watch as the simple act of delivering a pizza unleashes a whirlwind of chaos at the headquarters of "Sliced Bread, Inc", including someone tobogganing down the stairs, ziplining through the office, and a copier jettisoning out a window. The ensuing hilarity builds to a climax of comedic anarchy fueled by Wilson. One thing is for sure, life inside Sliced Bread-quarters will never be the same again.

"Considering the legendary creative legacy of the Little Caesars brand, it's an honor for McKinney to kick off our relationship working together on this spot," said McKinney Chief Creative Officer Jonathan Cude. "We hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it. And it's Little Caesars first-ever Super Bowl commercial. So, you know, no pressure."

BONUS FEATURE: IF THE SPOT WINS USA TODAY's AD METER, EVERYONE WINS FREE PIZZA.**

Little Caesars is offering viewers a chance to score a free lunch at participating Little Caesars restaurants on February 17. If Little Caesars Super Bowl ad wins USA TODAY's Ad Meter, the company will give away one free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo® to every family who visits a participating store between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. (local time) on February 17 and mentions this offer at the check-out counter in accordance with the offer terms.

Sports fans, advertising fans, and pizza fans alike can help us win by signing up at Admeter.usatoday.com and ranking our ad the very best before 1 a.m. the night of the Big Game. And if we end up at #1, you end up with free pizza!

"We're not asking for any 'special treatment' here, but we think it would be pretty great if people helped vote Little Caesars the best of the best," Klein said. "If we win Ad Meter, it'll also be a big score for pizza lovers!"

The spot, teasers and a 60-second long form video for Little Caesars Super Bowl effort were directed by Frank Todaro, who is recognized as one of the commercial industry's top comedy directors and is represented by Moxie Pictures . Todaro is an award-winning comedy director best-known for directing ESPN's "This Is SportsCenter" campaign during its game-changing five-year run. He's also directed work for iconic brands like Nike, FedEx, Budweiser, Snickers, Mercedes, the NFL, and Heineken. And he's seen success on the big screen as writer/director of "Above Freezing," starring Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons. The industry veteran has a slew of awards to his credit, including Cannes Lions, Emmys and AICP awards as well as One Show and D&AD pencils. And his most recent short film, "Men of Vision," is finishing up its festival run where it has won a dozen top awards.

To view Little Caesars 30-second ad, please click here.

*Savings claim is based on the price of a delivered pizza order with delivery fees, for the top four national pizza chains, on a national basis. Comparison is based on one or more large Little Caesars pizza(s), with up to five toppings, and the other three pizza chains' comparable large pizza(s) sold at every day menu prices.

Delivery available from participating locations with online orders only. Delivery fees apply. Plus sales tax.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. SPONSOR IS UNDER NO OBLIGATION TO GIVE AWAY FREE $5 HOT-N-READY LUNCH COMBOS® UNLESS ITS AD RANKS #1 ON THE USA TODAY AD METER. Only if that happens, offer can be redeemed at Participating Little Caesars stores in the 50 U.S. (D.C.), between 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (local time) on February 17, 2020 (while supplies last). Limit one (1) per family. Not redeemable via online, mobile app, delivery, pick-up window or drive-thru. Void where prohibited by law. Visit https://littlecaesars.com/en-us/promo/2020-ad-meter-winner for Terms and Conditions. This promotion is not affiliated nor associated with any football team, league, event or association.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 26 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

About McKinney

McKinney is a full-service creative and media agency creating work that has been recognized by Cannes Lions, Effies, The One Show, D&AD, ANDY, CLIO and The Webby Awards. Some of McKinney's clients include P&G, Little Caesars, ESPN, Sherwin-Williams, Jared, ClearChoice Dental, Samsung, Choice Hotels International, WeTransfer, Amazon Studios and Crocs. The agency also does pro bono work for Urban Ministries of Durham and the Ad Council/Dollar General Literacy Foundation's No One Gets a Diploma Alone campaign.

McKinney is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Visit mckinney.com to learn more and follow McKinney on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

