LITTLE CAESARS® SURGES FORWARD IN 2024 WITH EXPLOSIVE FRANCHISE GROWTH AND EXPANSIONS

Celebrating 65 Years of Success, the Global Pizza Chain Announces New Multi-Unit Agreements and Over 23 New Openings Across Key U.S. Markets

DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world, celebrates its 65th anniversary with another successful development period, signing numerous new multi-unit development agreements to expand its footprint across the U.S. Spearheaded by talented groups of restaurant operators, these agreements will translate into more than 23 new restaurants opening in markets with a need and demand for delicious and affordable menu items like those of Little Caesars. New locations will open in Dallas, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Charlotte, Albuquerque, Brooklyn, Baltimore and Greenville. Additionally, Little Caesars hosted several grand openings over the past few months, including three new restaurants in New York City.

"Over the past few years, we've taken steps to continue to meet the demands and preferences of franchisees and guests alike. As we celebrate our 65th anniversary, we're thrilled to see our franchisees' hard work come to fruition and encouraged by the significant strides we've made so far this year as a brand," said Patrick Cunningham, Vice President of U.S. Development at Little Caesars. "With several new deals and grand openings on the way, we're excited about the future of Little Caesars and look forward to giving guests more opportunities to enjoy their favorite menu items nationwide."

Little Caesars expansion efforts in the Northeast are strengthened by the recent commitment made by restaurateurs Suhel Ahmed and Saurabh Desai, who plan to open 10 new locations throughout New York City by 2026. The duo boasts more than 40 combined years of experience in the restaurant space and have a keen eye for identifying opportunities. Equally as passionate about the QSR and pizza industry is Kiren Patel, who, together with his team at Sagacity Ventures, acquired more than 30 Little Caesars restaurants across the Northeast and committed to opening additional locations in the Baltimore market. The franchise group's goal is to expand to 50 Little Caesars across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Maryland.

"Pizza is a staple in America, and the quality that Little Caesars delivers when it comes to freshness, value and convenience is unmatched. We're looking forward to meeting our guests demands by making these high-quality offerings accessible in new communities," said Kiren Patel, Little Caesars franchisee. "Little Caesars efficient operations and model makes it stand out against other brands. Between its processes, innovative menu items, and technologies, the support and resources Little Caesars provides its franchisees made it an easy decision for us to become franchisees."

In 2024, Little Caesars accelerated non-traditional unit expansion to meet the demand for flexible options in competitive markets and the growing preference for convenient dining. Little Caesars is committed to bringing the brand to consumers across a variety of non-traditional locations, including university towns and college campuses, casinos, amusement parks, hospitals, zoos and airports. With Little Caesars famous Hot-N-Ready menu items, including its recent launch of Crazy Puffs™, the brand is fully equipped to provide the types of delicious meals that travelers, students and fans crave at these high foot-traffic hubs.

Little Caesars is actively seeking qualified multi-unit franchise operators to join its team across the U.S., including in the Northeast, Pacific Northwest, New Orleans, and North and South Carolina. For more information, interested candidates can visit franchise.littlecaesars.com.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

