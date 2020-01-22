Little Caesars® First-Ever Super Bowl Ad Features Delivery with Savings of $5 or More Vs. Competition*

DETROIT, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This coming Super Bowl Sunday, those feeding a hungry crowd won't have to choose between catching every second of the game (and the hilarious commercials) or sticking to their budget. Little Caesars new delivery service brings much needed affordability to delivered pizza. In fact, customers save $5 or more, over other national chains, on delivered pizza from Little Caesars.* The new delivery service is such a standout that it will star in the company's first-ever Super Bowl ad, a 30-second spot airing during the third quarter of the game.

"It's only fitting to use the world's biggest stage to debut the biggest value in pizza delivery," said David Scrivano, President & CEO for Little Caesars. "We changed the pizza game when we introduced HOT-N-READY, and we think our fresh take on pizza delivery has the potential to do it again. We've taken all of the things customers love about Little Caesars: extreme value, quality and convenience, and rolled them into our new delivery service."

Delivery is now available from thousands of Little Caesars stores throughout the U.S.** Customers place their order exclusively on the Little Caesars app or website, then select delivery straight to their home or office. Delivery service is available for the full menu and during all store operating hours.

The Creative – Starring Rainn Wilson

The Super Bowl ad concept conveys that "America's Best Value. Delivered***," is the best thing since sliced bread. The spots feature actor and comedian Rainn Wilson, best known as "Dwight Schrute" from "The Office". The ad will air during the 2nd pod of the 3rd quarter of the game. Little Caesars worked with McKinney – advertising agency of record— to develop the Super Bowl ad concept and creative.

"We're excited to bring Little Caesars to such an iconic stage as the Super Bowl for the first time," said Jeff Klein, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Little Caesars. "And we can't wait to introduce our new delivery service to the country in a really massive way. While we're not sharing the full creative yet, you can bet the ad will feature the humor and playfulness that has long been quintessentially Little Caesars."

Little Caesars has a 60-year history of innovation including pioneering a two-for-one pizza deal known as Pizza!Pizza!®, introducing the revolutionary HOT-N-READY® concept, inventing a conveyor oven specially designed to bake pizza, developing the breakthrough Pizza Portal® pick-up (the FIRST heated, self-service mobile order pick-up station in the quick service restaurant industry). It is also known for creating unique, fan-favorite products such as Crazy Bread®, Bacon Wrapped DEEP!DEEP! ™ Dish pizza, ExtraMostBestest®and more.

To view teasers, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/LittleCaesarsPizza/videos.

*Savings claim is based on the price of a delivered pizza order with delivery fees, for the top four national pizza chains, on a national basis. Comparison is based on one or more large Little Caesars pizza(s), with up to five toppings, and the other three pizza chains' comparable large pizza(s) sold at every day menu prices.

**Delivery available from participating locations wit online orders only. Delivery fees apply. Plus sales tax.

***Highest-Rated Chain – Value for the Money" based on a nationwide survey of quick-service restaurant consumers conducted by Sandelman & Associates 2007-2019.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 26 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

