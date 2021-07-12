Little Caesars® Launches Planteroni™ Pizza*, Becomes Largest National Chain to Offer Plant-Based Pepperoni in United States

The new pizza option will be available at Little Caesars locations in the cities and suburbs of Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Portland, Oregon, and the chain's hometown of Detroit. Customers can choose from a regular Planteroni ™ Pizza for $8.49, a Slices-N-Sticks product consisting of half Planteroni ™ Pizza and half cheesy, buttery tasting breadsticks for $8, or add Field Roast™ Plant-Based Pepperoni as a topping on any custom pizza.

"Planteroni™ delivers a plant-based version of the delicious flavor of America's most popular pizza topping, and you need to taste it to believe it," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. "This product is really going to surprise and delight our customers."

Consumers have a growing appetite for plant-based protein options according to recent data, which shows that 69% of people would order plant-based meat. Little Caesars and the Field Roast™ brand are satisfying that craving with the Planteroni™ Pizza, a regular pizza made with plant-based pepperoni that delivers an authentic, bold pepperoni taste. Field Roast™ Plant-Based Pepperoni is the first pepperoni alternative on the market to be made with pea protein, not soy; it's crafted with fresh spices including whole pieces of fennel, cracked black pepper, garlic and paprika. The Field Roast™ brand debuted the first-of-its-kind innovation earlier this year, making Little Caesars the first national pizza chain to offer it so broadly in the United States.

"This is a huge moment for pizza lovers because for the first time, they have access to a zesty, bold -plant-based pepperoni made with pea protein that absolutely delivers on taste," said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, owner of the Field Roast™ brand. "We believe every occasion deserves bold, inspired flavors—we're excited to work with Little Caesars to deliver on that promise."

Customers can order their Planteroni™ Pizza for delivery using the Little Caesars app, or pre-pay and then conveniently collect their order using Pizza Portal™ pickup (a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station) at any participating Little Caesars Location in the selected markets.

For more information about Little Caesars, visit littlecaesars.com and follow @LittleCaesars on Instagram and Facebook. For more information on Field Roast™, visit fieldroast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Image and video of the product are available for download: https://www.dropbox.com/t/46zBj8J5I1xzUtSx

*Finished Pizza is not plant-based. Plant-based is limited to pepperoni ingredient only.

**Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations in select markets. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, and third-party online sites.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

ABOUT GREENLEAF FOODS, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® ("Lightlife") and Field Roast™ ("Field Roast"). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

Related Links

http://www.littlecaesars.com

