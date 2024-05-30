LITTLE CAESARS® LOVE KITCHEN® SERVED FREE MEALS TO MORE THAN 11,000 DETROITERS TO HELP LOCAL COMMUNITIES

DETROIT, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Caesars Love Kitchen rolled through the chain's hometown of Detroit to provide fresh pizza meals for thousands of people in need throughout the months of March and April.

The Love Kitchen visited multiple community organizations throughout the city of Detroit and its suburbs. The pizza kitchen on wheels provided meals at several Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries locations, the Salvation Army, Central United Methodist Church, St. Patrick Center, SAY Detroit, Boys & Girls Club, Michigan Veterans Foundation, Capuchin Soup Kitchen, COTS Detroit, and several first responder organizations, including a serving to show appreciation for more than 2,200 officers during the NFL Draft.

Since its inception, the Little Caesars Love Kitchen has served nearly 4 million people in the 48 contiguous states and four Canadian provinces. It has responded to multiple natural disasters over the years including hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes, as well as during national times of need, such as providing meals to first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Established by Little Caesars in 1985, the Love Kitchen exemplifies the brand's strong tradition of giving back to communities in need by serving hot and delicious pizza to provide love, comfort, and support from our pizza kitchen on wheels.

The Love Kitchen also partnered with the NFL for a serving surrounding the Draft, as it has done in various cities surrounding key events and other community giving initiatives. Little Caesars CEO, Dave Scrivano and Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown served during a memorable visit to COTS Detroit, an organization that assists families in reaching their housing, economic, health, education, and career goals through strong and stable households, neighborhoods, and communities. Nearly 550 family members were served a special pizza lunch.

"It's important to us to reach out to the communities where we do business and help make a difference, especially in our hometown," said David Scrivano, CEO of Little Caesars. "Food insecurity impacts many in our city, and the Love Kitchen helps to provide meals to those in need along with those who serve our community. We are proud to work together with our local franchisees and company-owned stores to be there for the people who need assistance and build on our legacy of community service."

Local Little Caesars franchise owners and company regional offices donate all food and labor costs for the Love Kitchen servings. More than 50,000 Little Caesars franchise owners and employees have volunteered their time over the years to support the program in their local communities.

