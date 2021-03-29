Little Caesars Offers HOT-N-READY Thin Crust Pizza For $6.49 Nationwide

DETROIT, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars®, the home of HOT-N-READY® pizza, is offering a nationwide pizza deal that will have you asking, "How does such a thin crust withstand the weight of all those toppings?" The Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza is a large pizza that starts with a crispy, flaky, thin crust, topped with sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes, covered all the way to the edges with mozzarella and Muenster cheese, and loaded with a generous portion of pepperoni.

"This is thin crust pizza done Little Caesars style," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer for Little Caesars. "The abundant toppings go all the way to the edge, and every bite is an explosion of pizza taste. The crust may be thin, but the pizza is big on flavor and value."

Starting March 29 and for a limited time, the HOT-N-READY Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza is available from 4:00-8:00 p.m. for only $6.49 plus applicable tax at participating locations. Customers can also order ahead and pre-pay via the Little Caesars app, then conveniently collect the order using Pizza Portal® pickup – a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, and third-party online sites.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories. Little Caesars has contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

Related Links

http://www.littlecaesars.com

