Little Caesars Teams Up with Coco Robotics to Power Fast Autonomous Pizza Deliveries

Coco's robots power faster deliveries of Little Caesars HOT-N-READY® pizzas across locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and soon San Jose

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Robotics, the leader in autonomous delivery, today announced a collaboration with Little Caesars, the third-largest pizza chain in the world, to bring autonomous robot deliveries to locations throughout Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami, with Little Caesars deliveries coming soon to Coco's recently expanded operations in downtown San Jose.

Coco delivery robot outside a Little Caesars restaurant.

Coco's robots are currently serving participating Little Caesars locations, marking the beginning of a broader rollout to bring autonomous delivery to more Little Caesars guests. Orders placed through participating Little Caesars locations on DoorDash and Uber Eats may be fulfilled by Coco, providing a faster, environmentally friendly, and more efficient delivery experience. Coco integrates directly into both platforms' existing ordering systems, requiring no manual entry or extra steps for in-store teams. Orders move directly from the kitchen to the curb, where a Coco robot completes the final delivery to the customer.

"This partnership is about delivering more value and convenience to our guests," said Trish Heusel, VP of Innovation at Little Caesars. "By integrating Coco's autonomous robots, we can deliver hot, delicious pizza in record time to more customers. With Coco, we're now able to make deliveries even more quickly. Automating deliveries also reduces congestion in our stores and helps get orders out faster during peak periods."

Already, the collaboration has been recognized with two 2026 Franchise Innovation Awards for Little Caesars - Innovator of the Year for Operations & Technology and Most Innovative Use of Technology - highlighting the success of the Coco delivery initiative.

"We're proud to partner with Little Caesars, an iconic brand known for its dedication to speed and value," said Melissa Fahs, VP, Enterprise at Coco Robotics. "By integrating our robots into Little Caesars operations, we're showing how autonomous deliveries can enhance the guest experience at scale, making ultra-fast, sustainable delivery a reality for millions of pizza lovers."

About Coco Robotics

Coco Robotics is the world's largest urban robot delivery platform, combining autonomous robots, real-world operations data, and advanced AI to power smarter, more efficient city logistics. Founded in 2020, Coco has completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries across the U.S. and Europe. The fleet continuously learns from millions of miles of real-world operations, giving Coco instant adaptability to new cities and environments. This data-driven intelligence allows Coco to expand rapidly while maintaining safe, reliable, and efficient operations. Coco's mission is to create more sustainable, reliable, and affordable last-mile logistics solutions in cities around the world. For more information, visit www.cocodelivery.com.

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 31 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on TikTok, Instagram, and X.

*Limited to top 4 national pizza chains in the United States

SOURCE Coco Robotics