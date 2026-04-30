Coco Robotics Appoints Ralf Wenzel to Board of Directors

Founder of JOKR and former Foodpanda CEO brings two decades of experience successfully scaling global last-mile delivery and marketplace infrastructure across more than 40 countries

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Robotics, the world's largest urban robot delivery platform, today announced the appointment of Ralf Wenzel to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Wenzel's appointment reflects Coco's broader strategy of building an active, operationally experienced board as the company scales its autonomous fleet and expands into new cities and geographies.

Ralf Wenzel

Having built much of the delivery infrastructure Coco now operates in, Wenzel brings a rare combination of founder experience, innovation and operational depth across last-mile logistics. He founded Foodpanda and helped lead Delivery Hero through its 2017 IPO, then founded JOKR, a hyperlocal instant grocery platform that is now the dominant provider in Brazil. He also served as Managing Partner at SoftBank Group International, working directly with portfolio companies on scaling and execution. Across those roles, Wenzel has built operations in complex urban markets across more than 40 countries and navigated the execution challenges that define last-mile logistics globally, fully embracing AI to improve the customer experience and drive supply chain efficiencies.

Wenzel sees significant opportunity ahead for Coco across geographic expansion on all continents, deeper partnerships with major food and grocery delivery platforms, and expansion into wider ecommerce and logistics.

"Coco brings last-mile delivery to an entirely new level, dramatically improving reliability, efficiency, and cost of delivery," said Wenzel. "I've seen and experienced the differences in building and running delivery companies across more than 40 countries, and every country has its own complexity, distinct infrastructure, culture, and consumer behavior. I want to bring that thinking, experience, and way of operating to Coco to make it the fastest-growing and most successful last-mile robotics company globally."

Wenzel's involvement is expected to inform Coco's expansion decisions, commercial strategy, and long-term infrastructure thinking as the company grows toward thousands of robots deployed globally by year-end.

"Ralf has done the actual work of scaling last-mile logistics across dozens of markets under real operational pressure," said Zach Rash, Co-Founder and CEO of Coco Robotics. "That kind of pattern recognition is rare, and it is exactly what we need as we move from proving the model to building a global platform."

Coco is rapidly expanding its autonomous delivery operations across the U.S. and Europe, with recent launches in San Jose, CA and Jersey City, NJ. The company has established a strong operational track record in major U.S. cities including Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles, as well as in Finland, including Helsinki and Turku, operating robots across multiple urban environments through platforms such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Wolt.

About Coco Robotics

Coco Robotics is the world's largest urban robot delivery platform, combining autonomous robots, real-world operations data, and advanced AI to power smarter, more efficient city logistics. Founded in 2020, Coco has completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries across the U.S. and Europe. The fleet continuously learns from millions of miles of real-world operations, giving Coco instant adaptability to new cities and environments. This data-driven intelligence allows Coco to expand rapidly while maintaining safe, reliable, and efficient operations. Coco's mission is to create more sustainable, reliable, and affordable last-mile logistics solutions in cities around the world. For more information, visit www.cocodelivery.com.

SOURCE Coco Robotics