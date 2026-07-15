Coco Robotics Brings Autonomous Delivery to Washington, D.C.

Expansion marks Coco's latest step in scaling its fleet across major U.S. cities, including the nation's capital

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Robotics, the world's leading urban robot delivery platform, today announced the expansion of its operations in Washington, D.C., with customer deliveries beginning this summer. The launch represents Coco's latest expansion into one of the nation's most dynamic urban markets, helping neighborhood restaurants and retailers serve more customers with efficient and reliable delivery - while reducing traffic, emissions, and curbside congestion.

A Coco Robotics delivery robot in Washington, D.C.

Coco's robots will serve restaurants and merchants of all sizes across key D.C. neighborhoods - starting in Logan Circle - helping them offer customers a convenient, reliable, and affordable delivery experience. Customers ordering through participating delivery partners, such as DoorDash, may be matched with Coco's compact robots at checkout. When the robot arrives, customers receive a notification and simply unlock the lid through the app to collect their order—no tips or additional fees required. By reducing the cost of the last-mile delivery process, Coco helps lower overall delivery expenses by up to 20 percent, making it easier for customers to support local restaurants and businesses by ordering more often.

"D.C.'s restaurant industry thrives when operators have access to innovative tools that improve service and efficiency," said Shawn Townsend, President & CEO of Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW). "We're pleased to see Coco bring a new delivery option to the District that can help restaurants reach more customers with reliable, affordable, traffic-free deliveries while allowing staff to stay focused on their core business."

Designed specifically for dense, walkable neighborhoods like Logan Circle, Coco's robots are built to be good sidewalk neighbors. They operate at low speeds with compact footprints, yielding to pedestrians and sharing public spaces responsibly. Ahead of launch, Coco engaged with the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and other local stakeholders to ensure its operations align with the District's regulatory framework and pedestrian safety priorities. Through accessibility partnerships — including an integration with BlindSquare — Coco is working to ensure sidewalks remain safe and navigable for everyone, including people with visual impairments and other mobility needs.

"Washington, D.C. marks another important step in building the future of local commerce," said Zach Rash, Co-Founder and CEO of Coco Robotics. "Great cities deserve delivery infrastructure that works for everyone - not just customers, but restaurants, workers, and neighborhoods. Our goal isn't simply to make deliveries more efficient. It's to help local businesses grow, make delivery more affordable, reduce unnecessary car trips, and build technology that fits naturally into the communities it serves."

Coco's robots complement the existing delivery ecosystem by handling low-payload, low-speed deliveries that are well suited for walkable communities. The Washington, D.C. launch builds on Coco's growing footprint with over 500,000 deliveries completed across Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Jersey City, and San Jose, as well as Helsinki and Turku in Finland. Each deployment helps Coco refine how autonomous delivery can support safer sidewalks, stronger local businesses, and smarter urban logistics while adapting to the unique needs of each city.

As Coco expands in Washington, D.C., the company is also investing in the local workforce. On average, every 10 robots deployed creates approximately one full-time, upskilled operations role, supporting careers in fleet management, maintenance, charging, robotics operations, monitoring, and field support. These positions provide hands-on pathways into the growing robotics industry while helping build the workforce needed to support next-generation urban infrastructure.

Washington, D.C. joins Coco's growing network of urban markets as the company continues to expand across major U.S. and international cities. As demand continues to grow, Coco is scaling toward thousands of vehicles by the end of 2026, while continuing to prioritize responsible deployment, strong community partnerships, and infrastructure that helps cities move goods more efficiently.

About Coco Robotics

Coco Robotics is the world's largest urban robotics platform, combining autonomous robots, real-world operations data, and advanced AI to power smarter, more efficient city logistics. Founded in 2020, Coco has completed over 500,000 zero-emission deliveries across the U.S. and Europe. The fleet continuously learns from millions of miles of real-world operations, giving Coco instant adaptability to new cities and environments. This data-driven intelligence allows Coco to expand rapidly while maintaining safe, reliable, and efficient operations. Coco's mission is to create more sustainable, reliable, and affordable last-mile logistics solutions in cities around the world. For more information, visit cocodelivery.com.

SOURCE Coco Robotics