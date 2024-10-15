Little Leaf Farms is now the fastest growing packaged salad brand in the country

DEVENS, Mass., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Leaf Farms, the country's #1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture (CEA), is announcing further expansion at its McAdoo, Pennsylvania campus, with the recent opening of its third greenhouse at the site and the groundbreaking of an adjacent fourth greenhouse. The expansion will support Little Leaf Farms' rapid growth, as the brand is now the fastest growing packaged salad brand in the country.1

Little Leaf Farms Expands Production at Pennsylvania Campus. Photo Credit: Brian Riedel Photography

Little Leaf Farms opened its third McAdoo greenhouse this month and expects to open its fourth in fall 2025. Together, the additional 20 acres of greenhouse space will further Little Leaf Farms' retail presence throughout the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest regions and support the brand's mission to bring fresh, leafy greens to all.

Little Leaf Farms has made significant progress toward that mission in the last year, now reaching 66% more U.S. households compared to 2023 and doubling its household penetration in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions in the same period. The brand also holds the highest household penetration of all CEA leafy greens brands in the U.S.2

"Our continued expansion in Pennsylvania will advance our progress against our goals to grow our capacity and bring our lettuce to more and more consumers throughout the country," said Paul Sellew, Founder and CEO of Little Leaf Farms. "We're incredibly excited about this new milestone of being the fastest growing packaged salad brand and believe it's true evidence of not only the promise of CEA, but also our efficiency in scaling our operations to enable the broadening of our retailer footprint."

The two newest Pennsylvania greenhouses mark Little Leaf Farms' sixth and seventh greenhouses across both its campuses in McAdoo and Devens, Massachusetts. Little Leaf Farms' two greenhouse campuses support the brand in serving over 7,000 grocery stores. In addition to its greenhouses in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, Little Leaf Farms also continues to explore new site opportunities in the Midwest and Southeast regions.

About Little Leaf Farms

Little Leaf Farms is on a mission to transform the way food is grown through peri-urban agricultural practices that are rebuilt for the modern world. Using advanced greenhouse technologies, Little Leaf Farms is growing fresh, sustainably farmed lettuce 365 days a year. Little Leaf Farms utilizes captured rainwater, natural sunlight that shines through high transmission glass, and solar-powered energy in their precise, soil-less hydroponic farming. The crispy, flavorful baby greens are harvested without ever touching human hands and are free from harmful pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides. For more information, visit littleleaffarms.com or @littleleaffarms.

