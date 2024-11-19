Little Leaf Farms Introduces Sweet & Crispy Blend

The New Lettuce Blend Brings Two of the Category's Best-Sellers Together for a Delightful Mix of Crispy and Buttery Textures

DEVENS, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Leaf Farms, the country's #1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture (CEA), is expanding its line of leafy greens with the launch of a new lettuce blend, Sweet & Crispy. Featuring two of the brand's fan-favorite varieties – Baby Crispy Green Leaf and Sweet Baby Butter Leaf, both of which are best-sellers in the packaged salad category1 – Sweet & Crispy offers a delightful blend of crispy and buttery textures with a touch of sweetness.

"Our fans have come to know and love our Baby Crispy Green Leaf and Sweet Baby Butter Leaf varieties for their versatility and fresh flavor, so we thought it was time to offer folks the best of both worlds in our new Sweet & Crispy blend," said Emily Voshell, Brand Manager at Little Leaf Farms. "Sweet & Crispy combines the unmistakable crunch of Little Leaf Farms with a sweetness that will transform any salad or sandwich, all in one convenient pack."

Little Leaf Farms grows the varieties in this new blend following the same practices as all of its leafy green offerings – free of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides and nurtured in an ecosystem that harnesses sunlight and fresh rainwater for sustainable production. Unlike field-grown lettuce, Little Leaf Farms' leafy greens are hands-free from seeding to harvest, which means no washing is required. Little Leaf Farms lettuce is harvested daily and delivered from greenhouse to grocery store in just 24 hours.

Little Leaf Farms' Sweet & Crispy blend is available in 4 oz. packages with an MSRP of $3.99 and can be found on retail shelves throughout the eastern half of the U.S.

The launch of Sweet & Crispy blend follows Little Leaf Farms' recent expansion at its McAdoo, Pennsylvania campus, where the brand has just opened its third state-of-the-art greenhouse and begun construction on a fourth, set to open in fall 2025. Little Leaf Farms currently operates the largest leafy greens CEA campus in North America, spanning a combined 40 acres across its sites in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. An additional 10 acres will be added with the opening of its fourth greenhouse in McAdoo next fall.

The brand also continues to innovate within its popular line of Salad Kits, recently launching a new Sesame Ginger variety that pairs fan-favorite Baby Crispy Green Leaf with Thai seasoned wonton strips, sliced almonds, toasted quinoa and sesame ginger dressing to deliver a fresh, flavor-packed meal ready to be enjoyed anytime.

As the fastest growing packaged salad brand in the country2, Little Leaf Farms continues to advance toward its goal of bringing fresh, delicious leafy greens to all, serving over 7,000 grocery stores and exploring new site opportunities in the Midwest and Southeast regions.

About Little Leaf Farms

Little Leaf Farms is on a mission to transform the way food is grown through peri-urban agricultural practices that are rebuilt for the modern world. Using advanced greenhouse technologies, Little Leaf Farms is growing fresh, sustainably farmed lettuce 365 days a year. Little Leaf Farms utilizes captured rainwater, natural sunlight that shines through high transmission glass, and solar-powered energy in their precise, soil-less hydroponic farming. The crispy, flavorful baby greens are harvested without ever touching human hands and are never treated with chemical pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides. For more information, visit littleleaffarms.com or @littleleaffarms.

