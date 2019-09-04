Little Northern Bakehouse Debuts Three New Gluten-Free Product Lines at Natural Products Expo East 2019

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to consumer demand for more gluten-free and allergy-friendly options that taste great, Little Northern Bakehouse, a Canadian leader in gluten-free and plant-based breads and bakery products, is launching three new product lines at the 2019 Natural Products Expo East (Booth #535).

The following new products will be rolling out at retailers across the country in the coming months:

Gluten-Free Bagels : The heroes of gluten-free breakfast and snack time have finally arrived. Delicious and chewy, the new bagels are available in four varieties - Everything, Blueberry, Cinnamon & Raisin and Plain – to satisfy every taste bud.

Dedicated to making healthier, gluten-free products that offer the taste and texture of the real thing, Little Northern Bakehouse offers a variety of products that differ greatly from the current options in the category. Little Northern Bakehouse products are sourced from gluten-free, non-GMO and whole-food ingredients, and many are also 100% plant-based and vegan, appealing to a wide-variety of diets and food preferences.

"Little Northern Bakehouse's gluten-free breads have a dedicated following for a reason – they're not just good for gluten-free, they're just plain good," says Darren Mahaffy, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Northern Bakehouse. "Our new bagels, dinner rolls and pizza crusts follow in those same footsteps, offering consumers the staples they love and crave, with the same delicious taste and texture of the real thing."

The new product lines join the Little Northern Bakehouse full suite of delicious gluten-free breads: Whole Grain Wide Slice Loaf, White Wide Slice Loaf, Millet & Chia Loaf, Seeds & Grain Loaf, Cinnamon & Raisin Loaf, Millet & Chia Hot Dog Buns, and the Millet & Chia Buns.

Little Northern Bakehouse will be sampling the new bagels, dinner rolls and pizza crusts at Natural Products Expo East 2019 in Baltimore, MD at Booth #535. All Little Northern Bakehouse products can be found in the freezer section of the grocery store in most natural food retailers.

To learn more about Little Northern Bakehouse and its mission and products visit www.LittleNorthernBakehouse.com or visit its Instagram or Facebook pages.

About Little Northern Bakehouse

Little Northern Bakehouse exists to make great tasting bread and bakery products that are gluten-free, non-GMO and plant-based. Little Northern Bakehouse believes that everyone should have the freedom to enjoy delicious food regardless of dietary restrictions. Little Northern Bakehouse products are light in texture and have the consistency and feel of regular bread. To learn more about Little Northern Bakehouse products and for recipes, visit the brand's website at www.LittleNorthernBakehouse.com.

