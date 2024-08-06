Little Rock Touchdown Club Announces 2024 Speaker Lineup

Pro Football Hall of Fame members Brett Favre, Ray Lewis and Eric Dickerson Highlight 20th Season of Little Rock Touchdown Club Presented by Simmons Bank

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, the Little Rock Touchdown Club announced its 2024 speaker lineup at a news conference hosted at historic War Memorial stadium. Little Rock Touchdown Club president and Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame inductee David Bazzel announced that Arkansas Razorback Head Coach, Sam Pittman, will kick off the 20th season of the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

"As a proud member of the Little Rock community, Simmons Bank is very pleased to once again serve as presenting sponsor of the Little Rock Touchdown Club, an organization that shares our passion for being a strong community partner," said Jay Brogdon, president of Simmons Bank. "For the past 19 seasons we have had the exciting opportunity to hear inspiring stories from world-class athletes. We look forward to another year of camaraderie at the Little Rock Touchdown Club."

The Little Rock Touchdown Club 2024 speaker lineup includes:

Monday, Aug. 19: Sam Pittman , head coach, University of Arkansas

, head coach, Monday, Aug. 26: Brett Favre , Green Bay Packers

, Green Bay Packers Tuesday, Sept. 3: Ray Lewis , Baltimore Ravens

, Baltimore Ravens Monday, Sept. 9 : Eric Dickerson , Los Angeles Rams, Southern Methodist University

: , Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Sept. 16: Hunter Yurachek , University of Arkansas

, Monday, Sept. 23 : Jimbo Fisher , Florida State University , Texas A&M University

: , , Monday, Sept. 30: Greg McElroy , ESPN, New York Jets, University of Alabama

, ESPN, New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 7: Dan Mullen , ESPN, University of Florida , Mississippi State University

, ESPN, , Monday, Oct. 14 : Nathan Brown , head coach, University of Central Arkansas

: , head coach, Monday, Oct. 21 : D.J. Williams , Green Bay Packers, University of Arkansas ; Jarius Wright , Minnesota Vikings, University of Arkansas ; Joe Adams , Carolina Panthers, University of Arkansas

: , Green Bay Packers, ; , Minnesota Vikings, ; , Carolina Panthers, Monday, Oct. 28 : Butch Jones , head coach, Arkansas State University

: , head coach, Monday, Nov. 4: Colt McCoy , University of Texas

, Monday, Nov. 11: Barry Switzer , University of Oklahoma , Dallas Cowboys; Ken Hatfield , University of Arkansas ; Fred Marshall , University of Arkansas

, , Dallas Cowboys; , ; , Monday, Nov. 18 : Jordan Rodgers , SEC Network, Vanderbilt University

: , SEC Network, Monday, Nov. 25 : David Pollack , University of Georgia , University of Cincinnati

The Little Rock Touchdown Club meets at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 424 W. Markham St. in Little Rock. Membership dues start at $90 and can be paid online at LRTouchdown.com. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. each week with the program beginning at 11:50 a.m.

Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 115 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes' as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

Little Rock Touchdown Club

The Little Rock Touchdown Club, which began in August 2004, has become one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing football clubs. Having started with 17 founding members, the organization has quickly grown to more than 500 members. The club typically meets every Monday during the football season at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Little Rock and ends the season with an awards banquet. For more information, visit LRTouchdown.com.

