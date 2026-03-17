Little Spoon Enters Infant Formula, Raising the Bar for Transparency and Safety in a Category Facing Declining Trust

In recent years, formula safety, ingredient standards, and supply chain disruptions have fueled growing scrutiny of the industry. According to company research, only 9% of U.S. parents say they trust baby and kids food brands, while visibility into how products are tested and verified remains limited.

With this launch, Little Spoon extends the same rigorous, transparency-led approach it brought to baby and kids food to newborn nutrition. Each batch of Little Spoon's infant formula undergoes independent testing for more than 500 potential toxins and contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticide residues, and microbiological pathogens. Little Spoon is the first infant formula brand to publicly define its safety standards — including defined thresholds for microbiological and chemical contaminants — and disclose batch-level testing results against those standards. It will also publish specific numeric heavy metal results for every batch, creating an unprecedented level of transparency in the formula category.

As part of the effort, Little Spoon also voluntarily tests for Sulfite-Reducing Clostridia (SRC) — a group of spore-forming bacteria used as an indicator of organisms that can cause botulism — at a threshold ten times more stringent than international guidance. While testing at this level is not required by the FDA, the company says the standard reflects evolving science and parent expectations.

"From the very beginning, parents have told us they need clarity and confidence in how they feed their babies," said Ben Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of Little Spoon. "Over the years, we've grown alongside hundreds of thousands of families as their kids have grown up — and now we're bringing that same rigor and transparency to the earliest stage of nutrition. We chose to go above and beyond regulatory requirements and industry standards by publicly disclosing our testing thresholds and sharing batch-level results. Parents shouldn't have to take safety claims at face value, and we're proud to make our standards visible, not just stated."

Beyond its own product standards, Little Spoon has initiated and funded independent scientific research with the Food Research Institute at the University of Wisconsin–Madison to help establish clearer microbiological baselines for spore-forming bacteria and advance industry standards for infant nutrition and safety.

Product Quality

Safety begins long before manufacturing — starting with where milk is sourced and the farming systems behind it. From there, the formula is thoughtfully developed to support complete, gentle nutrition for babies 0–12 months using well-understood, clinically supported ingredients in direct response to what modern parents care about most – safety, quality, and peace of mind. It is:

Dual-certified USDA Organic and EU Organic

and The first American-made formula made with globally recognized grass-fed whole milk from New Zealand, naturally rich in beneficial fats and produced under some of the world's strictest dairy standards

naturally rich in beneficial fats and produced under some of the world's strictest dairy standards Formulated with prebiotics to support gut and immune system development

to support gut and immune system development Formulated with plant-based DHA in alignment with EU nutritional standards for brain development

New Zealand Dairy

In New Zealand, grass makes up 80–90% of a cow's diet—up to eight times more than in grain-fed systems. Milk from grass-fed cows naturally contains beneficial fats, contributing to the nutritional profile of the finished product and reducing the need for added oils. For Little Spoon, the benefits go beyond nutrition. In New Zealand, cows are required to graze outdoors at least 340 days per year — nearly three times longer than that of farms in the United States—resulting in significantly less confinement. Animal density, as well as farming practices, all influence the conditions under which milk is produced and can have an impact on potential contamination risk. Sourcing New Zealand Grass Fed Organic dairy is one additional step that allows Little Spoon to control risk and provide a strong foundation for safety.

Ingredient Standards

The brand maintains a lengthy "no-no" list for its full portfolio of 100+ products that excludes commonly found ingredients in major brands, prioritizing simplicity and ingredient integrity. Little Spoon's infant formula contains no corn syrup, gluten, GMOs, soy, palm oil, maltodextrin, synthetic colors, synthetic pesticides, unnecessary additives, or artificial growth hormones.

Safety + Testing

In 2024, Little Spoon became the first baby and kids food brand to publish publicly available safety standards inspired by European Union benchmarks and test products for more than 500 toxins and contaminants. The same framework applies to its infant formula. Each finished production lot undergoes independent testing, including heavy metals and microbiological hazards such as pathogens, toxin-producing bacteria, and spore-forming organisms including Cronobacter, Salmonella, Listeria, Bacillus cereus, and Sulfite-Reducing Clostridia (SRC). Every lot is independently verified prior to release, with voluntary thresholds that exceed regulatory requirements.

Certifications

In addition to being dual-certified USDA Organic and EU Organic, Little Spoon's infant formula is Clean Label Project Purity Award certified, part of the Clean Label Project First 1000 Day Promise, Certified Pesticide-Free, gluten-free, and Kosher Dairy Certified.

Expert Manufacturing

Little Spoon's formula is proudly made in the U.S. at a facility that has manufactured infant formula for more than 25 years, and goes through more than 2,000 safety protocols and checks.

Little Spoon is the largest online baby and kids food company in the U.S. Over the past three years, the company's revenue growth has outpaced customer growth by roughly 50%, reflecting how parents increasingly rely on Little Spoon for more of their everyday feeding needs as their children move through different stages and routines. In 2025, Little Spoon surpassed $150 million in direct-to-consumer net revenue and set the stage for its next phase of growth with a landmark nationwide launch at Target — the largest food and beverage rollout in the retailer's history.

ABOUT LITTLE SPOON

Little Spoon is on a mission to make parents' lives easier and kids healthier. Built around the needs of the modern parent, the company has built what is now the first end-to-end feeding platform – from day one through big kid years. By combining rigorous ingredient sourcing, advanced safety and testing standards, and thoughtfully designed products for each stage of development, Little Spoon delivers uncompromising quality with the convenience today's families need. Since launching nationally with the first fresh baby food in 2017, Little Spoon has grown into America's #1 online baby and kids food company, delivering more than 100 million meals to families across the United States. Today, the company offers a growing assortment of award-winning food and nutrition solutions designed to support families at every stage of their child's development – available via subscription at LittleSpoon.com and with a select assortment at Target stores nationwide. Learn more at LittleSpoon.com.

SOURCE Little Spoon