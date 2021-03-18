Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Ranks No. 249 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest for 2nd Consecutive Year
Mar 18, 2021, 10:07 ET
SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool is No. 249 on its Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest.
"It's an honor to be a part of the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest for the second consecutive year, said Brett Roubal, CEO of Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. "Our growth is a testament to our early childhood educators who are the heart of this organization. Their passion and dedication for their students' development is unmatched."
Little Sunshine's inclusion on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list is the most recent award in a long list of honors for the company. The company has made Inc. 5000s national award for 6 consecutive years and has been named one of the 12 fastest growing companies in Springfield, Missouri, by the Springfield Business Journal for the last four years.
"Being able to sustain growth during a global pandemic underscores the increasing need for quality early childhood education," said Roubal. "In this last year, we have seen our staff come together to support each other and our families more than we've seen in our company's history. Our staff continued to work hard to provide at-home learning activities and familiar faces through virtual calls for our students while they sheltered in place. We enhanced our health and safety procedures, and created a "Family Support Fund" to help relieve any childcare tuition burden on parents who had been directly affected by COVID-19. I'm genuinely so proud of what we were able to do."
About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool
Founded in Springfield, Missouri in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool operates 29 early learning centers located in Granite Bay, CA and Gilbert, AZ to Franklin, TN. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.
