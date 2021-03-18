Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Ranks No. 249 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest for 2nd Consecutive Year

Our growth is a testament to our early childhood educators who are the heart of Little Sunshine's Playhouse. Tweet this

Little Sunshine's inclusion on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list is the most recent award in a long list of honors for the company. The company has made Inc. 5000s national award for 6 consecutive years and has been named one of the 12 fastest growing companies in Springfield, Missouri, by the Springfield Business Journal for the last four years.

"Being able to sustain growth during a global pandemic underscores the increasing need for quality early childhood education," said Roubal. "In this last year, we have seen our staff come together to support each other and our families more than we've seen in our company's history. Our staff continued to work hard to provide at-home learning activities and familiar faces through virtual calls for our students while they sheltered in place. We enhanced our health and safety procedures, and created a "Family Support Fund" to help relieve any childcare tuition burden on parents who had been directly affected by COVID-19. I'm genuinely so proud of what we were able to do."

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in Springfield, Missouri in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool operates 29 early learning centers located in Granite Bay, CA and Gilbert, AZ to Franklin, TN. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

