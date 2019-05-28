Little Sunshine's Playhouse And Preschool Announces Brett Roubal As President

Roubal has 20 years of experience as a practicing attorney. As a Partner at Baird Lightner and Millsap, PC, Brett evolved his practice into a thriving transactional consulting business, where he represented numerous local, regional and national clients on various business and real estate issues, including years of corporate representation of Little Sunshine's Playhouse.

"Brett is a pivotal addition to our executive leadership team as we continue to grow at a tremendous pace," said Rochette Dahler, Founder and CEO. "Brett's dedication to personal success and the success of others, and his strategic approach to our long-term growth goals are what will make him a great, and highly respected president."

"For years I have watched and admired as LSP has experienced its phenomenal growth and success across the nation," said Brett Roubal. "I am beyond excited to be a part of the success – the success of happy children, happy parents and the dedicated and caring LSP employees who make our families a priority every single day. The idea of bringing this type of care to more children and parents is something I truly look forward to and can't wait to start."

"From all of us at Baird Lightner Millsap, PC, we would like to congratulate Brett on this fantastic opportunity to help lead a great organization like LSP," said Ron Baird, president of BLM, PC. "While we will certainly miss having Brett at the office, we will continue providing that same high level of service that we've been providing this community for over 35 years."

Roubal obtained his B.S. in Mathematics from Creighton University in 1996. In 1999 he earned his Juris Doctor degree, also from Creighton University. Brett has been actively involved in various activities over his professional years, including 7 years on the Missouri Bar Board of Governors and the same amount of time on the board of the Springfield Workshop (now SWI Industrial Solutions), where he served as Board Chairman for 2 years. He has been honored as one of the Best Lawyers in America since 2012, a Missouri Super Lawyer since 2012 and is AV Preeminent Rated by Martindale-Hubbell.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool



Little Sunshine's Playhouse has 22 preschools nationwide, providing an elite standard for educational child care. They are dedicated to providing a safe, secure and nurturing environment to each of our students allowing them to grow socially and emotionally at their own pace. For more information about LSP visit https://www.littlesunshine.com.

