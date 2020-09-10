Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Opens 28th Preschool, Brings Highest Quality Child Care to Roswell, GA

They are an all-inclusive, private preschool offering several distinctive services and to families and an engaging Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum to their students ages 6 weeks through pre-kindergarten.

"We are thrilled to be expanding in the Atlanta market as this allows us to continue to meet the needs of families in these growing communities and provide the highest quality of early childhood education to more families," said Brett Roubal, President of Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. "We are overwhelmed by the positive response we've received from families and look forward to watching each of our students learn, grow and develop in our program."

The 10,000-square-foot preschool features an indoor treehouse, outdoor playgrounds with custom-built playhouses, water features, shade structures, and tricycle paths. To take a look inside a Little Sunshine's Playhouse, view their virtual tour.

"Bringing quality educational care to families in Georgia is my passion," said Ana Licea, Little Sunshine's Playhouse or Roswell Program Director. "I am excited to have an opportunity to work for Little Sunshine's Playhouse and bring the acclaimed Reggio Emilia-inspired educational approach to families in our area."

The hours and address of the new location:

12070 Etris Rd., Building #100, Roswell, GA 30075. Open from 6:30 am – 6:30 pm.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool operates 28 early learning centers located throughout the country including Granite Bay, CA and Gilbert, AZ. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

