Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Opens 5th Preschool in Saint Louis Metro

Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

CREVE COEUR, Mo., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, an esteemed childcare program committed to providing premier early childhood education, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Creve Coeur, MO. The doors opened yesterday, January 8th.

The new school, located at 515 N Lindbergh Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141, is known for creating a home away from home for children ages six weeks through pre-k. They provide a place where parents know their children are receiving the highest level of care and early education.

"At Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, our vision is to create an environment where every child's potential is nurtured and celebrated," said Brett Roubal, CEO. "The grand opening of this school is the realization of that vision. We look forward to welcoming families, forging lifelong partnerships, and witnessing the incredible growth of our youngest learners."

Highlights of the new preschool include:

  • Classrooms equipped with the latest educational tools.
  • Outdoor playgrounds with custom-built playhouses, water features, shade structures, and tricycle paths.
  • A dedicated and experienced team of educators passionate about early childhood development.
  • Engaging, play-based curriculum tailored to meet the individual needs of each child.
  • Secure, welcoming, and enriching environment promoting growth and exploration.

"Something that truly sets my team and school apart from other childcare programs is our highly qualified educators who are dedicated to creating a nurturing and stimulating environment that encourages exploration and discovery," said Ashley Arndt, Program Director. "We recognize and celebrate each child's individuality, tailoring our approach to their unique abilities and interests as the grow and develop."

For more information about Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, or to schedule a tour, please contact Ashley Arndt at (314) 485-2978 or email at [email protected].

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. operates 31 early learning centers located throughout the U.S. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure, and nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM, and the LuvNotes® mobile app. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

To learn more, visit Little Sunshine's Playhouse.

SOURCE Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool

