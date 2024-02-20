Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Opens Newest Preschool in Mt. Juliet, TN

MT. JULIET, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, a renowned national preschool organization dedicated to offering top-tier educational care, is excited to announce the grand opening of their newest preschool in Mt. Juliet, TN.

Situated at 98 Hatfield Ln. Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, the new preschool is renowned for providing a home like nurturing environment to a second home for children ranging from six weeks to pre-kindergarten. Here, parents can rest assured their little ones are receiving unparalleled care and early childhood education.

"Our mission at Little Sunshine's Playhouse is to cultivate an atmosphere where we cherish and encourage the distinctive potential within each child," remarked Brett Roubal, CEO. " We eagerly anticipate welcoming families, forging lasting partnerships, and witnessing the remarkable development of our young learners."

Highlights of the new preschool include:

  • Classrooms equipped with the latest educational tools.
  • Outdoor playgrounds with custom-built playhouses, water features, shade structures, and tricycle paths.
  • A dedicated and experienced team of educators passionate about early childhood development.
  • Engaging, play-based curriculum tailored to meet the individual needs of each child.
  • Secure, welcoming, and enriching environment promoting growth and exploration.

"Our teachers, staff and I are beyond excited to be able to bring the magic of Little Sunshine's Playhouse to Mt. Juliet," said Amy Starr Program Director. "Our commitment goes beyond nurturing social-emotional growth; our educators are equally dedicated to instilling a lifelong love for learning in every child we have the privilege to serve."

To schedule a tour, please contact Amy Starr at (615) 234-2842 or email at [email protected].

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Operations, LLC. operates 35 early learning centers located throughout the U.S. Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool offers a safe, secure, and nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM, and the LuvNotes® mobile app. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

To learn more, visit littlesunshine.com.

