Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Opens New Preschool in Schaumburg, IL

"Our leadership team, staff, and teachers have worked so hard to get the school opened and we're thrilled to be able to finally share this magical place with families in Schaumburg," said Brett Roubal, CEO of Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. "Expanding in the Chicago market allows us to continue to meet the needs of families in our growing communities and provide the highest quality of early childhood education to more families."

The 10,000-square-foot preschool features an indoor treehouse, outdoor playgrounds with custom-built playhouses, turf, water features, shade structures, and tricycle paths. To take a look inside a Little Sunshine's Playhouse, view their virtual tour.

"This process has been such an incredible journey and the positive response from the community has been so amazing," said Colleen Howard, Program Director. "Our team dedicated a lot of time to this preschool and we've built amazing relationships with the parents throughout the process. I can't wait to see our students every day and watch them develop over the next several years."

The hours and address of the new location:

370 Barrington Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60194 Open from 6:30 am – 6:30 pm.

For more information on the program or how to enroll, please call (630) 919-5572 or email [email protected].

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. operates 29 early learning centers located throughout the U.S. including Granite Bay, CA and Gilbert, AZ. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively Shine®. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

