Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Ranks No. 2690 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

In 1998 Rochette Dahler opened her Springfield, Missouri home to local families in search of childcare. Through passion, determination, and vision, the first official Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool ® was born in 2002. Today Little Sunshine's Playhouse passionately serves thousands of families and provides quality early educational care to children ages 6 weeks to 6 years.

"We are honored to be on this list prestigious list again with other successful companies across an array of industries," said Rochette Dahler, CEO, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. "This award is a powerful testament to our mission and core values that everyone at LSP lives by each day. We're all working toward a common goal – to provide a loving, nurturing environment where children can do their best learning."

The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, small businesses. Companies such as Patagonia, Microsoft, Under Armour, and Zappos.com, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"There continues to be a strong demand for high-quality childcare and early education programs nationwide," said Brett Roubal, President, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. "We're meeting this critical need for our communities as we expand into new markets and provide children exceptional proprietary curriculum designed to enrich their minds and inspire a lifetime love of learning."

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool operates 26 early learning centers located in Granite Bay, CA and Gilbert, AZ to Franklin, TN. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program. To learn more, visit littlesunshine.com.

