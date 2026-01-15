Little Sunshine's Playhouse Announces New Director of Curriculum and Learning, Stephanie Rino

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse, a nationally recognized leader in early childhood education, is proud to announce the creation of a new home office leadership role, Director of Curriculum and Learning, and the appointment of Stephanie Rino to this position.

Stephanie Rino, Director of Curriculum & Learning at Little Sunshine's Playhouse.

The new role reflects Little Sunshine's Playhouse's continued investment in educational excellence, educator development, and the thoughtful evolution of its proprietary Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively Shine®. Rino will lead the implementation of curriculum and professional learning initiatives across all Little Sunshine's Playhouse preschools.

"As a longtime Reggio Emilia-inspired educator, I'm thrilled to take on a role that allows me to dive deeper into curriculum and learning," said Rino. "This truly feels like a passion project, and I'm honored to be doing this work."

In her role, Rino will guide the expansion of the Creatively Shine® curriculum, ensuring alignment with developmentally appropriate practices, project-based learning, and play- and nature-inspired experiences. She will establish a pedagogical framework that brings Reggio Emilia practices to life consistently across all locations, while honoring the culture of each community.

"Building community and connection within each school—and throughout the company—is such a beautiful aspect of this philosophy," Rino shared. "I look forward to collaborating and learning from our amazing school teams."

About Stephanie Rino

Rino previously served as Program Director of Little Sunshine's Playhouse of Colorado Springs at Briargate, where she has led with distinction. In 2025, she was honored with the company-wide Loris Malaguzzi Performance Award, recognizing her dedication to the Reggio Emilia philosophy.

With more than 25 years of experience, Rino has worked with children and families as a teacher, trainer, program administrator, founding director of an early learning center, professional learning facilitator, and nonprofit advocate for early care and education.

She holds an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Education from Portland Community College, a Bachelor's Degree in Child and Family Studies from Portland State University, and has completed coursework toward a Master of Arts in Teaching from Walden University.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse is an award-winning early childhood education provider with locations across the United States. Known for its Reggio Emilia–inspired, play-based approach, Little Sunshine's Playhouse creates learning environments where children are encouraged to grow through meaningful relationships and experiences.

