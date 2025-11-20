Little Sunshine's Playhouse Breaks Ground in Aurora, Colorado, Marking Its 10th Colorado Location

AURORA, Colo., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse, a nationally-recognized leader in early childhood education, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its newest school in Aurora, Colorado. This milestone marks the start of construction for the company's 10th location in the Colorado metro and underscores its ongoing commitment to high-quality early learning experiences for children and families.

Mindy Neel, Program Director of Little Sunshine's Playhouse of Aurora, CO at the site of the future preschool location.

Located at 4401 S. Copperleaf Blvd., Aurora, CO 80015, the upcoming school will bring the Little Sunshine's home-away-from-home approach to the families of Aurora and the surrounding community.

"I am honored to be part of the development of our tenth preschool in the Colorado market," said Sarah O'Dell, Director of Expansion. "This stage is especially meaningful as we build our school community alongside our founding families, creating the foundation for a warm, nurturing environment where children and families will grow and thrive for years to come."

What Families Can Expect at the Aurora School

Reggio Emilia-Inspired Learning Environment – Children will be immersed in an environment designed to nurture curiosity, collaboration, creative thinking and confidence.

– Children will be immersed in an environment designed to nurture curiosity, collaboration, creative thinking and confidence. Convenient, Connected Family Experience – From double-secured entry to their LuvNotes mobile app, families stay connected and confident in their child's day.

– From double-secured entry to their LuvNotes mobile app, families stay connected and confident in their child's day. Holistic, All-Inclusive Care – On-site chefs will prepare nutritious meals and snacks; daily enrichment programming (music, movement, languages, global celebrations) will round out each day.

– On-site chefs will prepare nutritious meals and snacks; daily enrichment programming (music, movement, languages, global celebrations) will round out each day. Thoughtfully Designed Spaces – The Aurora school will feature bright, inviting indoor classrooms and outdoor learning areas where the natural world becomes part of the curriculum.

– The Aurora school will feature bright, inviting indoor classrooms and outdoor learning areas where the natural world becomes part of the curriculum. Seamless Drop-Off & Warm Welcome – Families will enjoy a worry-free start each day with streamlined arrival routines and members of the school team greeting each child and family with care.

Community and Growth

From its origins to nearly 40 locations nationwide, Little Sunshine's has built its reputation by combining early childhood education best practices with a warm, family-centric approach. Each new location deepens the company's investment in local communities, and the Aurora school continues that tradition.

"We are thrilled to bring our unique early-learning environment to the families of Aurora," said Brett Roubal, CEO of Little Sunshine's Playhouse. "Our mission is to create spaces where children feel safe, valued, and inspired to explore the world around them — and this new school is another big step toward making that mission real for more families."

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse is a trusted, award-winning early-childhood education provider offering children ages 6 weeks through pre-kindergarten an all-inclusive private preschool experience. With an inquiry-driven, play-based curriculum rooted in the Reggio Emilia philosophy, the company empowers children to become curious learners and confident individuals. Learn more at littlesunshine.com.

SOURCE Little Sunshine’s Playhouse