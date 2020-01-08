Little Sunshine's Playhouse Opens New School in Chesterfield, MO

"This has been such an incredible journey and the positive response from the community has been so amazing," said Sarah O'Dell, Program Director. "Our team dedicated a lot of time to this preschool and we can't wait to serve the wonderful families in Chesterfield by providing high quality child care to the little people they love most."

Little Sunshine's is hosting a Grand Opening and Play Day that is open to the public this Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 -12 pm. They will have characters from Frozen, food and a drawing for a $500 gift card.

The hours and address of the new location:

17690 Edison Ave., Chesterfield, MO 63005. Open from 6:00 am – 6:00 pm.

For more information on the program or how to enroll, please call 888-858-8070.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

SOURCE Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool