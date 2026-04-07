New collaboration strengthens Littlebird's multi-network approach to family safety across Amazon Sidewalk, satellite, and terrestrial infrastructure

SEATTLE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Littlebird, the company building the screen-free safety wearable and connected safety operating system for families, today announced a strategic partnership with Lacuna Space to expand the reach and resilience of its Precision+™ safety network.

Littlebird and Lacuna Space Partner to Expand the Precision+™ Safety Network for Families

Littlebird is pioneering a new model for family safety built on layered connectivity partnerships rather than reliance on any single network. Littlebird was among the first consumer safety brands to deploy a wearable on Amazon Sidewalk, a low-power community network built on Bluetooth Low Energy and LoRa that now reaches more than 90% of the U.S. population.

The new partnership with Lacuna Space marks the next step in that vision. Together, the companies will explore how satellite-enabled IoT connectivity can extend and strengthen the Precision+™ network across more places, conditions, and moments that matter, including environments where traditional ground infrastructure is limited.

Littlebird's Precision+™ platform is designed to move beyond traditional tracking by combining multiple signal pathways and intelligent context to improve continuity, resilience, and peace of mind for families. Through this growing ecosystem, Littlebird is building a more durable network with partners such as Amazon Sidewalk, Lacuna Space, telco carriers, and additional connectivity infrastructure to support safer, smarter family awareness.

"The future of family safety will not be built on a single network," said Monica Plath, Founder and CEO of Littlebird. "It will be built on layered infrastructure that is intelligent, resilient, and designed for the real world. The same technologies pushing humanity farther into space can also help us protect what matters most here at home. Amazon Sidewalk helped open a new chapter in low-power, community-scale connectivity. With Lacuna Space, we are extending that vision even further and helping usher in a new era for wearables, safety, and human connection."

The announcement underscores Littlebird's broader network-first strategy: to create a safety ecosystem that is not dependent on any single mode of connectivity, but instead built on interoperability across a growing set of trusted infrastructure layers. By integrating community, satellite, and terrestrial pathways, Littlebird is working to deliver broader reach, greater resilience, and more dependable awareness for today's families.

"Lacuna Space was built to extend IoT connectivity for battery powered devices beyond the limits of traditional ground infrastructure, extending networks such as Amazon Sidewalk to rural areas," said Rob Spurrett, CEO, Lacuna Space. "We are excited to partner with Littlebird as they pioneer a new category in family safety and explore how satellite-enabled connectivity can help support a stronger, more resilient safety experience for families."

The Littlebird Precision+™ safety network is designed to support families through a growing ecosystem of partners and infrastructure layers, including:

Community networks, such as Amazon Sidewalk

Satellite-enabled infrastructure, through partners like Lacuna Space

Carrier and terrestrial relationships, supporting broader resilience and future ecosystem expansion

Together, these layers reflect Littlebird's belief that parents do not need more screens. They need better infrastructure, better intelligence, and better tools to support children with more confidence and more freedom.

This partnership also advances Littlebird's broader long-term vision: a patented, multi-modal trust and chain-of-custody infrastructure designed to validate situational awareness across layered, context-based networks over time. While Littlebird is starting with children, the architecture is designed to expand across a wider universe of connected care and mobility applications, including pets, livestock, robotics, and other environments where trusted presence, movement, handoff, and contextual awareness matter.

Littlebird is building a new category of family technology centered on supported independence, proactive safety, and peace of mind without the screen. With development partners including Amazon Sidewalk and Lacuna Space, the company is helping usher in a new era for wearables, safety, and human connection.

About Littlebird Littlebird is building the connected safety operating system for families. Its screen-free wearable and Precision+™ safety network are designed to help parents support children with more freedom, more confidence, and more peace of mind, without putting a smartphone on their wrist. To learn more, visit littlebird.care.

About Lacuna Space Lacuna Space delivers direct-to-device IoT connectivity service using ultra-low-power protocols optimised for battery powered devices. Built on its proprietary LoneWhisper® technology, Lacuna Space's network supports remote sensors across agriculture, environment, utilities, and the oceans — enabling reliable global coverage with no ground infrastructure. For more information see lacuna.space

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SOURCE Littlebird