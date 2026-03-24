Littlebird Raises $11 Million to Launch the Only AI That Already Knows What You're Working On

The seed round, led by Lotus Studio, will scale the AI assistant built on a simple insight: context shouldn't be the user's job.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Littlebird (littlebird.ai), the full-context AI assistant, today announced its public launch and an $11 million seed funding round led by Lotus Studio, with participation from angel investors including Lenny Rachitsky and Scott Belsky.

The Problem

See how Littlebird works Speed Speed

Every AI assistant today starts from zero. Users copy-paste from Slack, summarize their own meetings, and write multi-paragraph prompts just to get a useful answer. Littlebird takes a fundamentally different approach.

How it works

Littlebird is a native macOS application that reads the structured content of every application on your screen and transcribes your meetings in real time. The result is an AI that knows what you discussed with your team this morning, what you were reading an hour ago, and what's been sitting in your inbox all week. No copy-pasting. No crafting the perfect prompt.

Users chat with Littlebird to recall details, draft documents, surface forgotten threads, and connect information across apps that were never designed to talk to each other. In an internal survey, 84% of users reported saving at least half a day per week, and 80% said the product reduced their day-to-day work anxiety.

"We started with a simple premise: what if your AI assistant was already in the room?" said Alexander Green, co-founder of Littlebird. "That's the difference between a tool you have to brief and one that's ready the moment you need it."

Privacy by design

For a product that observes your entire digital workday, trust is everything. Littlebird is SOC 2 certified and fully compliant with GDPR and CCPA. All data is encrypted with AES-256 at rest and TLS 1.3 in transit. User data is never used to train AI models. Users can pause collection at any time, exclude specific apps or websites, and delete any data with a single click.

About Littlebird

Littlebird is the full-context AI assistant for Mac—a personal AI that continuously understands your screen and meetings to deliver answers grounded in what you're actually working on. Founded by Alexander Green, Alap Shah, and Naman Shah, the company is based in San Francisco. Available now at littlebird.ai.

SOURCE Littlebird