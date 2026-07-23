LittleHorse Unveils Saddle Command Center, the Business-as-Code Platform for Solving Malorchestration Disorder with Agents, Microservices, and Events

Easy, Smart, Effective: Bridge the gap to successfully operationalize AI with Business-as-Code

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LittleHorse delivered Saddle Command Center, a major new release bringing an array of advanced capabilities to implement the revolutionary Business-as-Code approach for business modernization and bridging the last-mile gap to operationalizing AI. Aimed at solving the Malorchestration Disorder faced by enterprises trying to deploy and operate agents, the platform is optimized for orchestrating agents, microservices, SaaS integrations, and event streams. The new features include easier AI Agent integration, creating workflows visually, and acting on real time streaming data to create more sophisticated capabilities. Customers can modernize and automate core business process workflows such as essential customer engagement apps, work order scheduling, and fintech operations including high speed real time processes.

Architecture of the LittleHorse Saddle Command Center Business-as-Code In Action with the Saddle Command Center

"As a service provider operating online learning academies, we needed a platform to enable integrating AI into our workflows. LittleHorse was the missing piece for us to implement and orchestrate stateless AI workers into the architecture," said Leo Da Cunha, Chief Learning Systems Architect at Sejal Learning Systems. "Little Horse is officially an embedded and critical component of the Sejal Learning Solutions AI-Powered Learning Delivery System and is delivering 3x-4x speed increases without adding any new hardware. We are now planning to roll this out to more of our learning academies."

The innovative Business-as-code approach makes it easy to codify and automate business workflows enabling greater alignment between the business intention and software. LittleHorse Saddle Command Center is the first platform to make implementing Business-as-Code easy by providing end-to-end capabilities to orchestrate, stream, connect, and govern agents and microservices which are the foundation for such processes.

"When there is no magical app to buy, you have to create your own advantage through software," said Colt McNealy, Founder of LittleHorse Enterprises. "We find customers struggling with Malorchestration Disorder when trying to deploy agentic capabilities. The LittleHorse platform makes it easy to use the Business-as-Code approach to get exactly what you want faster, and at less expense, because LittleHorse orchestrates the creation, deployment, operation and governance of thousands of agents, microservices, and workflows. LittleHorse becomes the essential command and control platform like no other alternative can, turning your data and IT systems from a cost center to your operational secret sauce."

Key new features in this new release of Saddle Command Center are:

Easy integration of agents into existing or new workflows

A catalog for agents and microservices to enable reusability

Easy streamlet creation for 'streaming data' and making applications more real time

Visualization of Business-as-Code workflows with operational intelligence

Unified management of callbacks, event streams, and async workflows

Triggered workflows based on data changes to invoke human-in-the loop if needed

Identity and governance integrated with corporate systems

Durable execution and support for many application patterns

Developers can use well understood programming patterns such as SAGA, among many others, to quickly create new capabilities with LittleHorse Saddle Command Center. Examples of use cases for these new capabilities are:

Know your customer apps, Contact center modernization, Customer onboarding

Work order management systems, Fleet Management & Location Tracking.

SaaS integration or expansion for new business needs, legacy BPM modernization

Customer outcomes from using LittleHorse have been faster time to deploy new services, integrating AI agents successfully, containing SaaS costs, reduction of time wasted on tracing failures in brittle systems, and integrating real time data flows across the enterprise.

The new features are available immediately and it is easy to get started with free quickstarts.

LittleHorse Enterprises LLC is the pioneering creator of the LittleHorse Saddle Command Center, with"Business-as-Code" capabilities that uniquely enables aligning business workflows with code in an enterprise scale platform. LittleHorse is used with agents, microservices and events to create cross-domain applications using an end to end approach to Orchestrate, Stream, Connect, and Govern. The open source platform available at github. Visit littlehorse.io to learn more.

Press inquiries: Colt McNealy, +1 775 977 1614, [email protected]

SOURCE LittleHorse Enterprises LLC