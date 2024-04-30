Littlejohn Capital Announces Promotion of Carl Schlotman to Principal

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Littlejohn Capital, LLC ("Littlejohn Capital"), a lower middle market investor and the family office of Angus C. Littlejohn Jr., today announced the promotion of Carl R. Schlotman IV to Principal.

Angus C. Littlejohn III, President of Littlejohn Capital, said: "Carl has been an important contributor to Littlejohn Capital since joining the firm nearly six years ago, and he has played an integral part in our growth. Carl possesses the key skills, experiences, and character we seek in team members and his promotion is a testament to his impact on our investment efforts and to the operations of our portfolio companies. We are focused on building an exceptional team and are excited to have Carl continue to build his role as an important part of Littlejohn Capital."

Mr. Schlotman joined Littlejohn Capital in 2018 as a Senior Associate and was named Vice President in 2021. Prior to joining the firm, he was an associate at Five Points Capital, a middle market private equity firm, where he focused on investments across a variety of industries. Previously, Mr. Schlotman worked in investment banking for Wells Fargo Securities, where he specialized in leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions and other debt financings. Mr. Schlotman graduated from Queens University, where he received a B.S., cum laude, in Business Administration with additional concentrations in Finance and Political Economy.

About Littlejohn Capital

Littlejohn Capital is the family office of Angus C. Littlejohn Jr., co-founder of Littlejohn & Co., where he currently serves as Chairman. Founded in 2013, Littlejohn Capital seeks to make control investments in small to mid-sized private companies that are undergoing strategic, operational or generational transition. Visit www.littlejohncapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Littlejohn Capital, LLC