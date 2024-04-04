LITTLEST PET SHOP CELEBRATES THE YEAR OF THE BOBBLE BY ENCOURAGING FANS ACROSS THE GLOBE TO 'BOBBLE TO THE BEAT'

Following an Epic NYC Premiere Event, Basic Fun! Invites Fans Around the World to Unleash the Bobble with a Custom Song and Dance Challenge Inspired by the Pets

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LITTLEST PET SHOP, one of the most well-known collectible toy brands in history, released a call to action to fans around the world to 'unleash the bobble'. In celebration of the franchise's long-anticipated return to retail in January – this is sure to be the "Year of the Bobble"! Debuting last week with a pop-up performance at Toys"R"Us at Macy's Herald Square, Macy's flagship location in New York City, the Bobble to the Beat social campaign encourages kids and kidults alike to showcase their dancing skills and bobble along with LITTLEST PET SHOP wherever they are, featuring custom choreography alongside an original LITTLEST PET SHOP brand anthem.

To kickstart the craze, TikTok creators @Alexdwong, @GiaNina and @MelissaBecraft, along with the iconic @ToysRUs Geoffrey the Giraffe™ led a flash mob performance of 20+ dancers through Macy's, and are helping LITTLEST PET SHOP rally fans with dance tutorials, already sparking over 3 million views across Instagram and TikTok. Both the brand anthem and dance challenge, choreographed by acclaimed New York City-based professional director, choreographer, content creator, and producer Michael McCrary, are inspired by the beloved bobblin' motion of LITTLEST PET SHOP pets, which is featured across figures in the latest Generation 7 of the line. Consumers around the world can join in on the LITTLEST PET SHOP relaunch celebration by gathering their own crew to show off their take on the dance on social media using the hashtag #BobbleToTheBeat.

"It's essential we relaunched LITTLEST PET SHOP with a creative call to action that would introduce this iconic brand to new audiences on the platforms where they are, and also excite our longtime collectors," said Katy Katz, Head of Digital Marketing & E-Commerce at Basic Fun! "The 'Bobble to The Beat' social campaign perfectly captures the essence of the signature quirky, edgy, and undeniably cute pets that have been loved for decades. Ultimately, we hope to inspire kids of all ages to let down their guard and unleash their own 'bobble' with us and LITTLEST PET SHOP!"

With over 1 billion pets sold worldwide since the brand's initial launch by Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) over 30 years ago, LITTLEST PET SHOP was the original pet collectible with more than 3,000 pets to collect, display, and trade. Returning to retail this January, the LITTLEST PET SHOP line will feature over 120 bobblin' pets by the end of the year, including new pets, packs, and playsets available in more than 20 countries worldwide. The first series in Generation 7 features a wide range of new characters to collect and cherish, available within LITTLEST PET SHOP Pet Surprise Singles, LITTLEST PET SHOP Pet Pairs, and LITTLEST PET SHOP Pet Trios assortments, Play Packs and Playsets. Products are available at mass and specialty retailers worldwide, including Macy's, Toys"R"Us, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Five Below, GameStop and more in the U.S. Learn more at LittlestPetShop.com.

To further the LITTLEST PET SHOP experience, Roblox players can also bobble with the brand on the global immersive platform, which will debut a custom bobble dance emote available in-game starting today! Following the wildly successful collaboration between LITTLEST PET SHOP Master Toy licensee, Basic Fun!, a leading global marketer of toys and consumer products, Hasbro, Inc., a leading toy and game company, and Suit Up Games, a Roblox development studio specializing in high-engagement branded experiences for young audiences, the LITTLEST PET SHOP pet-simulation gaming experience has surpassed over 3.5 million plays since launching in December 2023.

Ready to unleash the bobble? Follow the official @LITTLESTPETSHOP social channels, including Instagram and TikTok, to join in on the fun using #BobbleToTheBeat. For more information about the LITTLEST PET SHOP brand and product line, visit LittlestPetShop.com.

